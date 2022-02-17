Government of Canada supports municipality affected by 2013 railway accident as it develops projects building on its renewable energy-based electrical microgrid. This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

As it plans to rebuild its downtown area, Lac-Mégantic has set its sights on becoming a hub of technological innovation with the vision of a downtown rebuilt based on sustainable development principles. To help it implement its project, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is granting a total of $1,005,000 in non-repayable contributions to the Ville de Lac-Mégantic.

This funding was announced today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED.

With a sum of $532,000, it will be possible to develop, in the Parc de la Gare, a public space with a multifunctional solar shelter, a project that builds on Lac-Mégantic's electrical microgrid. In addition, through a $473,000 contribution, the city will be able to equip and join the new fire station to the microgrid, which involves a smaller version of a classic electrical network.

The multifunctional solar shelter will make it possible to demonstrate the technologies used in the microgrid and to make Quebec's green transition a concrete reality. The fire station will be equipped with solar panels to produce renewal energy and storage batteries to ensure a more balanced flow of energy and better electrical resiliency for the building in the case of power outages. The addition of energy management and control systems will also make it possible to reduce energy demand during peak periods. Lac-Mégantic is the first city in Quebec to install an electrical microgrid based on renewal energy.

Quotes

"I am especially proud to see initiatives to reduce our environmental impact, such as a multifunctional solar shelter, being put into place to ensure Quebec makes the green transition. Innovation is a core priority for our government, and we support the adoption of cleaner energy processes. The Lac‑Mégantic project is an example to be followed in making the ecological transition, and this is encouraging for the future."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage initiatives that leverage more environmentally friendly processes, and projects that reduce greenhouse gases and improve quality of life in our communities. That is why we are adopting robust measures to fight climate change by supporting innovative projects essential to the well-being of future generations."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"Lac-Mégantic is the first city in Quebec to benefit from such an innovative energy transition project, with the first neighbourhood-level electrical microgrid in Quebec. The multifunctional solar shelter is a key element of the project since it is a model for integrating technology into the heart of an already active living environment, improving the quality of life of citizens and organizations in the area, while also creating a point of attraction around a single-window technological showcase that will reduce the municipality's energy costs. As for the new fire station, it will be an essential component of the electrical microgrid. The first fire station in Quebec to be equipped with solar panels, it will be a model of energy efficiency and help make Lac-Mégantic a leader in the energy transition."

Julie Morin, Mayor, Ville de Lac-Mégantic

Quick facts

The financial assistance has been granted as a non-repayable contribution under the Town Reconstruction Projects component of the Economic Recovery for Lac-Mégantic Initiative (ECLMI) administered by CED. Several projects have already been successfully completed through this initiative, including the construction and development of public infrastructure, such as the parking lot and pedestrian walkway between the railroad and Rue Frontenac, as well as the Générations and Dourdan parks and the development of an Espace de mémoire on the site of the former Musi-Café.





The ECLMI has a budget of $35M and includes three components: Town Reconstruction Projects, Support for SMEs and Organizations, and Investment Funds, the management of which was entrusted to the Société d'aide au développement de la collectivité (SADC) de la région de Mégantic.





and includes three components: Town Reconstruction Projects, Support for SMEs and Organizations, and Investment Funds, the management of which was entrusted to the Société d'aide au développement de la collectivité (SADC) de la région de Mégantic. Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will take place in the coming weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.





in investments in over 20 innovative projects by businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]