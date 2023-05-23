GATINEAU, QC , May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - This year, archives, libraries and documentary heritage institutions will share $1.5 million to carry out 38 projects, selected under Library and Archives Canada's (LAC) Documentary Heritage Communities Program (DHCP).

View the projects funded by the DHCP in 2023-2024:

DHCP-banniere_en (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

These projects stood out for their importance in reflecting the diverse voices of Canadian memory and for their role in preserving their local heritage, among other things. LAC funding will help local recipient organizations acquire the tools that they need to adapt to the digital age, to improve the preservation of records, and to make their collections known and accessible through digitization.

Heritage organizations play a vital role in preserving Canada's local memory. LAC is proud to contribute to documenting, preserving and making accessible to the public a memory that reflects Canadian experiences, cultures and society.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations, and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge, and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

Quotes

"I congratulate the recipients on their projects and thank all of the organizations that applied. Your project makes an important contribution to preserving and recording the history, language and symbols of communities across the country in the Canadian memory. LAC's funding, offered annually through the program, strengthens diversity and supports the inclusion of all members of Canadian society."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Congratulations to this year's recipients. I would like to acknowledge your dedication to preserving and diversifying Canada's documentary heritage. I am also proud of LAC's continued leadership in supporting these organizations. LAC will continue to engage with communities across Canada to carry out the incredible work of preserving and sharing Canadian memory."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"It would not have been possible to share the incredible stories of six Japanese-Canadian leaders without LAC's financial support. This funding enabled us to hire contractors, purchase supplies, outsource the digitization of videos, and translate materials from Japanese to English."

– Sherri Kajiwara, Director and Curator, Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre

"The DHCP funding has played a major role in helping Williams Lake First Nation to continue its journey to protect, preserve and transmit cultural knowledge and information that is at risk of being lost. The ability to share this knowledge with community members, including Elders and youth, as well as the general public, allows the Nation to truly achieve its 'culturally centred, future-oriented' vision statement by instilling a sense of pride, tradition and belonging among its members."

– Brittany Cleminson, Natural Resources Coordinator, Williams Lake First Nation

Quick Facts

Since the creation of the DHCP in 2015, LAC has provided $13.5 million in support to 342 documentary heritage community projects.

This year, of the 38 recipients, 11 organizations will receive funding for Indigenous documentary heritage projects, and 9 organizations will receive funding for Francophone documentary heritage projects.

An organization can receive funding of up to $50,000 per year (up to $60,000 for a remote organization) to implement its project.

The next call for proposals to apply for funding will be issued in the fall of 2023.

Associated Links

Search for related information by keyword: Heritage | Library and Archives Canada | Canada | History and heritage | general public | news releases | Hon. Pablo Rodriguez

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: (media only): Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]