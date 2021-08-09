MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, and Labatt Breweries of Canada today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive agreement for Keurig Dr Pepper Canada to distribute all of Labatt's non-alcoholic beverage portfolio in all Canadian provinces, except for Quebec, where distribution excludes banners where alcohol is sold. As of Oct. 1, 2021, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada will sell, distribute and merchandise in groceries, convenience and gas, and food service outlets through its established distribution channels. This new agreement aims to broaden the distribution of Labatt's non-alcoholic malt-based products and accelerate Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's growth in the cold beverage category by introducing a whole new range to its current offerings.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with the Keurig Dr Pepper Canada team to maximize the potential of our non-alcoholic offerings," said Kyle Norrington, President, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "Their extensive knowledge of the beverage industry, strong distribution network and complementary brand portfolio will undoubtedly increase Labatt's ability to reach Canadians with its offering of accessible non-alcoholic beers. The Keurig Dr Pepper team will be responsible for maximizing the number of points of sale where our products are sold as well as facilitating our operations across Canada."

"Labatt has an outstanding reputation both for the iconic nature of its brands and for the consistent quality of its products," said Olivier Lemire, Vice-President, Commercial Strategy and Partner Brands, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "We're proud to partner with a Canadian company that shares a legacy of quality products, employing Canadians and serving its communities. This agreement will enable us to broaden our immediate consumption portfolio and grow the Labatt brand in Canada through our coast-to-coast sales and distribution network."

Utilizing a special de-alcoholization process, Labatt's non-alcoholic products go through the complete fermentation process and then a centritherm removes the alcohol, keeping the unique Labatt flavours and quality. This distribution agreement will apply to Budweiser Zero, Becks, O'Douls and Labatt Blue to further reach consumers in the retail, convenience and gas and food service segments.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Established by John Kinder Labatt in London, Ontario in 1847, Labatt is one of Canada's founding businesses and its leading brewer. The company today has more than 3,500 employees, six breweries, four stand-alone craft brewers, a BC distillery and a portfolio of 60 quality beers, including Budweiser, Alexander Keith's, Labatt Blue, Kokanee, Stella Artois and Corona. Brands also include ready-to-drink beverages such as Palm Bay and Mike's Hard Lemonade and NÜTRL VODKA SODA. As part of the Anheuser-Busch InBev family, Labatt is committed to Bringing People Together for a Better World, making a positive contribution through multiple programs that support its communities, promote responsible drinking and protect the environment.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada:

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the organization's hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc.'s subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca.

