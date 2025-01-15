Don't be confused, Nestea is Canada's only #1 iced tea brand

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - "New year, new me" - Nestea is stepping into an exciting new era as part of the Keurig Dr Pepper Canada family. While some recent online speculation has caused confusion, the brand wants to set the record straight: Nestea isn't going anywhere. Canadians might notice their favourite iced tea missing from shelves while it settles into its new home but shouldn't worry as the familiar taste will be back in summer 2025.

NESTEA ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE, CANADA (CNW Group/Keurig Dr Pepper Canada)

"We've heard the word 'heartbroken' a lot over the past few weeks, and as we start a new year, we want to assure Canadians that there's reason for cheer," confirms Danielle Stregger, Nestea Brand Manager at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "Nestea isn't going anywhere, Canada. The brand will continue to be available from coast-to-coast-to-coast, everywhere you grab your favourite beverages."

While the products may temporarily be unavailable during the transition period, full distribution of Canada's favourite iced tea brand will resume by summer 2025, and the brand is ready to continue to evolve alongside its loyal fans.

"With this new partnership, we're ready to elevate Nestea to new heights," said Stregger. "As we refresh and innovate, we're committed to delivering the iced tea Canadians love—while introducing more surprises along the way."

Stay tuned for more updates as Nestea moves forward into its next exciting chapter.

