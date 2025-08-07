Canada's Beloved Nestea® Iced Tea Brand Is Available in Ready to Drink Format At Top Retailers Across The Country

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time to join in on the summer fun, your thirst-quenching bestea is available in a ready to drink format and is here to stay! From coast-to-coast, Nestea® is hitting the shelves at participating grocery and convenience stores.

IT’S OFFICIAL CANADA - NESTEA® RTD IS HERE (CNW Group/Keurig Dr Pepper Canada)

"We're thrilled to bring Nestea® in ready to drink format across the country." said Jean Gagnon, Vice President, Cold Beverages at Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (KDP Canada). "This beloved brand holds a special place in many hearts, and we're excited to carry that legacy forward with the quality and innovation Canadians expect from KDP."

Available now at major grocery and convenience retailers across the country, including Loblaws, Walmart, Sobeys, Metro, IGA, Amazon, and more, Nestea® RTD comes in four refreshing flavours: Lemon, Peach, Raspberry, and Lemon Zero Sugar. The beverages are offered in four popular formats: 355mL can, 473mL and 1.89L bottles, and a 10-pack of 200mL tetra packs. Canadian's can also enjoy Nestea® when dining out or on the go, with availability in a variety of ready to drink and fountain formats at your favourite establishments.

Retailers across Canada are preparing for strong consumer demand as Nestea® rolls out in ready-to-drink format, supported by a high-impact national campaign. "Nestea® in RTD format presents a strong opportunity to meet consumer demand and drive category growth," said Knolly Smith, Vice President of Sales at KDP Canada. "With excitement already building in market, we're working closely with our retail partners to ensure they're well positioned to capture the opportunity."

KDP Canada is also supporting the launch with a 360-marketing campaign titled ''Nothing's Like Nestea®,'' including digital and social OLV, OOH placements, in-store retail activations, PR support, influencer engagements and a comprehensive social media campaign. This campaign highlights the authentic love Canadians have for the brand, and the thirst-quenching love Nestea can deliver.

Nestea® fans in the GTA looking to find their bestea are invited to visit the brand's activation taking place at the Toronto Eaton Centre on August 28-31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a chance to sip on this iconic Canadian brand.

Check out the new Canadian website www.drinknestea.ca as well as @NesteaCanada on Instagram and @Nestea_Ca on TikTok to stay in the know about Nestea® in Canada.

About Nestea® Canada

Since 1948, Nestea® has been one of Canada's favourite iced tea brands, offering generations of Canadians real refreshment. Now part of the Keurig Dr Pepper Canada family, Nestea® in the ready to drink format, will deliver flavourful, thirst-quenching cold beverages. Crafted with care and a commitment to quality, Nestea® is made with real tea and natural flavours, making it the ideal choice for those who seek an honest, delicious escape from the ordinary. To learn more about Nestea® Canada, visit www.drinknestea.ca

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, Nestea®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/corporate-responsibility

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Contact Sneha Lohtia : [email protected] | 905-867-3851