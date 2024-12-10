KDP Canada enters multi-year agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé to Drive Growth and Innovation for the Nestea Brand in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada ("KDP Canada"), has entered into a long-term licensing agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé ("Nestlé Canada"), to manage the manufacturing, marketing, sales, distribution, and merchandizing of the ready-to-drink product range of the iconic Nestea brand across Canada, effective January 1, 2025. This collaboration propels KDP Canada to a leadership position in the iced tea category, integrating the country's top-selling brand in that segment into its diverse portfolio.

Nestea, with its rich history and strong consumer loyalty, will benefit from KDP Canada's extensive market expertise and commitment to innovation. The partnership will focus on further building Nestea's brand image and go-to-market strategy, driving growth through new product launches and expanded availability.

"This partnership reflects KDP Canada's forward-thinking approach to collaboration, emphasizing our commitment to driving value through strategic partnerships and expanding our portfolio with premium beverages," said Olivier Lemire, President, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "By combining Nestea's strong heritage with KDP Canada's leadership in consumer-driven innovation, we are well positioned to elevate the brand and meet the evolving preferences of Canadian consumers."

''We are excited to join forces with KDP Canada to elevate this brand to new heights, said John Carmichael, President and CEO, Nestlé Canada. "Our companies' shared vision for the future of the beverage industry, combined with a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation, makes this collaboration an exceptional fit.''

By leveraging its robust distribution network and beverage industry expertise, KDP will strengthen Nestea's presence across key retail channels, supporting the brand for continued success and expanded market share for all ready-to-drink products across Canada.

About KDP Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed, and partner brands, and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice, and mixers, and have the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/our-impact

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, [email protected]; Nestlé Canada, [email protected]