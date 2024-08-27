La Société d'habitation du Québec is launching a request for qualifications to design and build highly prefabricated housing units

MARIA, QC, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec announced the immediate launch of a request for qualifications by the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) to design and build 500 highly prefabricated housing units across Quebec.

The request for qualifications will identify consortia in a position to submit high-quality proposals and build the 500 housing units well and quickly.

Once the selection completed, the SHQ will work with the qualified consortia to fine-tune their solutions and develop the reference real estate model. Next, they will send out a call for proposals, asking the cities and municipalities that want such housing projects to come forward. A networking period will follow, which will also give groups a chance to finalize the model and get started on plant and on-site production so they can deliver the 500 units in 2026.

The 500 highly prefabricated housing units will be built thanks to the Canada–Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), to which the Government of Canada has contributed $900 million. The Government of Quebec added $900 million to that amount in the November 2023 economic update. These investments aim to create 8,000 social and affordable housing units in Quebec.

Quotes:

"The purchase and installation of modular and prefabricated housing units in the Gaspé region, particularly here in Maria where we are holding an official opening today, as well as in Fermont and Charlevoix, have laid the groundwork for another innovative solution that will help us provide homes for more households in all regions. Opening up the potential for multi-unit housing gives us another way to build more homes, more quickly, while maintaining our quality standards. I now call on Quebec businesses to show what they can do by responding in large numbers to this request for qualifications."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Faced with labor shortages and rising construction costs, we need to innovate. We need to build affordable housing smarter and faster for Canadians. I'm proud that we're supporting improvements in technology and productivity by investing in modular housing through the Housing Acceleration Fund, in collaboration with the Québec government.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"In Gaspésie, as elsewhere in Canada, access to housing is crucial to the stability and well-being of our communities. Today's announcement is a concrete example of our commitment to helping Quebecers. This request for qualifications to design and build 500 highly prefabricated housing units is the fruit of an essential collaboration and reflects our commitment to making our society more inclusive and accessible for all."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

