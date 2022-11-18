Organization receives $100,000 from CED to develop and fit out a tourism chalet that focuses on well‑being.

MONTCERF-LYTTON, QC, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) - A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring that tourism once again thrives and reaches its full potential.

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, a non‑repayable contribution of $100,000 for Outaouais start‑up La maison de paille S.E.N.C.

Located on 200 acres in the Vallée‑de‍-la‑Gatineau countryside, La maison de paille S.E.N.C. operates a tourism chalet centred around well‑being. It offers activities for families and visitors who enjoy summer and winter sports, with access to Lac Robillard. The business will provide retreats focusing on diet and health‑based activities such as yoga, hydrotherapy, naturopathy, and art workshops.

This CED support will enable the business to develop a tourism microdestination that focuses on ecofriendly practices. The financial contribution will cover all costs related to the renovation of four rooms and the construction of a building for practising yoga.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.

"The support we announced today for La maison de paille S.E.N.C. is an important step in our government's efforts to boost economic development in our region. The Outaouais region's tourism sector and recreational tourism in particular are major economic drivers. They attract tourists from Canada and around the world, enabling them to have the kind of tourism experiences in nature our country is known for. I wish the best of success to La maison de paille S.E.N.C. with this exciting project for the Vallée‑de‍-la‑Gatineau and the entire Outaouais region."

"Our government is stepping up to the plate to support the efforts of the country's tourism entrepreneurs and workers. By investing in the development of microdestinations, new products, and unique experiences such as this one, we are enabling the sector's stakeholders to look to the future. Congratulations to La maison de paille S.E.N.C. on its dynamism and vision!"

"Canadian tourism continues to be one of the sectors most affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. We will work with businesses and organizations in these difficult times so they can receive the assistance they need to offer innovative products and services, gain momentum, and prosper, while making safety an absolute priority. The Tourism Relief Fund enables businesses to adapt to welcome back guests in complete safety. It also feeds into a broader strategy to help the sector recover from the pandemic and build an economy that benefits all. The Canadian economy will not fully recover until our tourism sector recovers."

"We would like to thank CED for its financial support for our project. This assistance will have a major impact on our business, enabling us to make it one of the Outaouais region's top new tourism destinations. My team and I are keen to promote our business and services in the local community, and we thank you for your confidence!"

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. Today's announcement is part of a series of strategic investments by CED in projects aimed at fostering the recovery of the tourism industry and contributing to the economy of tomorrow.

The funding has been granted under the Tourism Relief Fund, which was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services for visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

