La Grande Saline Is Being Updated to Improve Visitor Experience

HAVRE-AUBERT, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), today announced $75,000 in funding for renovations to the heritage building La Grande Saline. Minister Lebouthillier made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

This support from the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund will ensure that the building is preserved and will provide island residents and tourists with an array of high-quality cultural programming at the La Grave historic site.

"The breathtaking scenery of the Magdalen Islands is an indisputable attraction of this beautiful region. But unique places like the historic site of La Grave and the heritage building La Grand Saline also enrich the experience of visitors by helping them learn about various aspects of Magdalen maritime culture. These important sites need to be preserved and showcased for all."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"In a region where tourism contributes greatly to the economy, we need to support organizations that are dedicated to promoting culture. They help attract visitors and enhance the tourist experience by offering diverse activities that let them immerse themselves in all aspects of Magdalen cultural life."

—The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine)

The mission of La Grande Saline is to showcase marine traditions at La Grave historic site. It stages various cultural activities and operates a resource centre that showcases marine trades, boats and the archipelago's marine ecosystem.

This support provided will go toward renovating the entire heritage building. The work will include restoring the building envelope, completing the board walls, repairing mechanical and electrical systems, and adding public washrooms and an elevator system to provide access to the second floor for persons with mobility impairments.

Once the project is complete, the organization aims to offer programming that will include free lectures, activities and an exhibit on La Grave historic site on the mezzanine level of the building.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports improvements to the quality of equipment used to support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative fields. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies on cultural spaces.

