TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Kruger Inc. announced today a $23.75 million investment in an innovative demonstration project for carbon capture and reuse at its Wayagamack Mill in Trois-Rivières. The R&D project was unveiled at a press event in the presence of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice -Champlain; Jean Boulet, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Minister of Labour of Québec, Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region and the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region; Gene Kruger, Director and Vice President, Business Development, Kruger Inc.; and Justin Paillé, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Kruger Pulp and Paper.

This initiative was made possible by the support of the governments of Canada and Québec, with a contribution of $8.15 million through Natural Resources Canada's Investments in Forest Industry Transformation Program (IFIT) and $9.5 million from the Technoclimat Program funded by the Ministry of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

For this project, Kruger is partnering with the developers of the carbon capture technology, Mantel Capture Inc., a pioneering North American start-up founded by engineers and scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Together, they are investing a total of $6.1 million.

The promising technology has already proven successful at the laboratory scale and will be tested for the first time in an industrial setting at the Kruger Wayagamack Pulp and Paper Mill. Among its many groundbreaking features is the use of a cutting-edge absorption fluid, molten borate salt, which can withstand extremely high temperatures, up to 600°C. This crucial distinction allows for the direct integration of the capture system into a steam boiler.

In addition to being more efficient and cost effective than other carbon capture methods, Mantel's technology is also energy efficient and sustainable. It enables the capture of carbon while producing clean steam, both of which can be reinjected into the papermaking process. In fact, as part of the demonstration project, Kruger aims to capture up to 5 tons of high-quality CO 2 per day.

Preparatory work to implement the technology begins this month, while a two-year test phase is scheduled to start in the fall of 2025. If the project meets expectations, Kruger could deploy the technology across all mill operations, with the goal of making the plant carbon neutral.

"Through our Investment in Forest Industry Transformation program, we are continuing to support Québec's forest sector to implement innovative technologies that increase efficiency and capacity, lower emissions and create good, sustainable jobs. Today's investment is an excellent example of how we can continue to reduce emissions while helping to ensure the long-term sustainability of Canada's forestry sector." - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

"Canada's forest sector provides economic opportunity and secure livelihoods for Canadians in communities right across the country. By investing in the Kruger Wayagamack facility in Trois-Rivières, we are ensuring that local communities continue to reap the benefits of the sustainable use of Canada's forest resources." - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice-Champlain

"Innovation is an indispensable ally for the climate and energy transition, and in Québec, we are fortunate to have committed businesses that use their expertise to improve their environmental footprint. We are pleased to support the development of effective technological solutions to meet our climate goals, including net-zero emissions by 2050." - Benoît Charette, Minister of Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks of Québec and Minister responsible for the Laurentides Region

"I am proud to see businesses in the Mauricie region take part in Québec's fight against climate change. This project is in line with our government's vision to support innovation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency for a more prosperous Québec." - Jean Boulet, Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Minister of Labour of Québec and Minister responsible for the Mauricie Region, for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of testing this promising new technology, which has the potential to help us, as well as the entire manufacturing sector, achieve our goal of decarbonizing our operations. This project underscores Kruger's commitment to intensifying its efforts to improve its environmental footprint and promote more sustainable prosperity." - Justin Paillé, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Kruger Pulp and Paper

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, corrugated packaging, pulp and paper products and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the States of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

