KRUGER PROPOSES AN INVESTMENT OF UP TO $700 MILLION IN A DIVERSIFICATION PLAN TO ENSURE THE LONG-TERM SUSTAINABILITY OF CORNER BROOK PULP AND PAPER

CORNER BROOK, NL, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger announced to its employees today a comprehensive diversification strategy to secure future operations of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Limited contingent on timely endorsement by key industry partners. Kruger is proposing to invest up to $700 million to transform the mill into a modernized and sustainable manufacturing complex that will become one of the most competitive in the industry. This project will promote the expansion of the provincial sawmill industry, provide energy and power capacity for NL Hydro, while sustaining jobs for Corner Brook Pulp and Paper operations and the provincial forestry sector. The proposed plan will also create a significant number of jobs during the construction phase.

Under the plan, Kruger proposes to invest up to $700 million in a highly innovative and upgraded manufacturing complex. The project will modernize the paper manufacturing operations, add a new pulp storage facility, upgrade site infrastructure, implement chip handling and receiving equipment, and install a biomass unloading and drying system for the cogeneration facility. The project also includes investments at the Deer Lake and Watsons Pond hydro facilities to maximize their capacity. These investments lead to the modernization and growth of the forest and harvesting sector and provide an opportunity for a potential expansion of the existing sawmills in the province. Finally, the investment includes the construction of a private wind farm to support the operation of the modernized mill site.

Despite persistent negative market conditions, Kruger recognizes the long-term potential of the Corner Brook site and is therefore committed to withstand these ongoing challenges in the short term. Given the context of market headwinds, to move ahead with this landmark project, alignment is required without delay with all stakeholders (including Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, NL Hydro, First Nations, provincial sawmill partners, local municipalities, employees, and union leadership).

The company is in discussions with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador regarding this proposed diversification plan.

This investment reflects the commitment of Kruger to the provincial forest industry and its confidence in the future of Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Limited.

