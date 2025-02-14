TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger Inc. today announced a $6.5-million investment to implement an innovation project aimed at diversifying production at its Wayagamack Mill in Trois-Rivières. The initiative will enable the production of innovative label paper grades, reinforcing the Wayagamack Mill's leadership in Québec and North America. The new, state-of-the-art equipment will enhance the Mill's capacity for innovation, versatility and sustainability, helping to secure the future of its operations and its 285 jobs. The project was unveiled in the presence of Jean Boulet, Member for Trois-Rivières, Québec Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region (on behalf of Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region), and Sylvain Bricault, General Manager of the Kruger Wayagamack Mill.

The initiative was made possible by a $2.5 million funding from the Government of Québec under the Programme Innovation Bois of the ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts.

In 2017, the Wayagamack Mill started to shift to specialty paper, including backing paper, developing solid expertise in this steadily growing field. The Mill will continue to manufacture coated paper, which is known for its light weight and high quality and used to print magazine-type publications.

Quotes:

"The forestry sector is a priority for our government. The uncertainty brought on by our southern neighbour means we must think outside the box and seek innovative ways of doing business. Today's announcement exemplifies what it takes to revitalize the forestry sector and the regional economy. These investments help companies be even more competitive in the market, which is a win for all of Québec!"

– Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"We know how important the forestry industry is for the Mauricie region. And the capacity to innovate is one of our region's strengths. I am proud to see that Kruger, a company with deep roots in Trois-Rivières, is engaging in innovation. This project will enable Kruger to remain competitive and at the forefront of the forestry sector. Kudos to the team!"

– Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region and Member for Trois-Rivières

"We would like to acknowledge the Government of Québec's support for innovation projects that help local companies modernize and remain competitive. As a proud Québec company, our Kruger Wayagamack Mill will be able to position itself as a provincial leader and a major player in North America steadily growing label paper market."

– Justin Paillé, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Kruger Pulp & Paper Division

This project builds on Kruger's history of diversifying its operations to adapt to ever-changing markets and adds to the nearly $1 billion invested since acquiring the Wayagamack Mill in 2001.

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, packaging, corrugated board, pulp and paper products, and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the states of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

