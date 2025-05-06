MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Kruger Inc. recently released its 2024 Sustainability Report: Sustainability in Focus. This document highlights the Company's unwavering commitment to responsible business practices, which have guided its vision and operations for decades. Today, Kruger is taking this legacy further by looking through the lens of sustainable prosperity. This holistic approach aims to reach a harmonious balance between economic growth, environmental health, and social equity to drive positive outcomes for all stakeholders, society, and the planet.

"Sustainable prosperity requires us to act on all fronts, from fighting climate change and protecting our resources, to enhancing energy efficiency, cultivating a healthy work environment, supporting education, and forging strong partnerships with our host communities and Indigenous peoples. This report proudly presents our recent accomplishments across these critical areas while acknowledging the journey ahead."

—Eric Ashby, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Kruger Inc.

Highlights from Kruger's 2024 Sustainability Report:

Circular Economy: Kruger Recycling plays a crucial role in positioning Kruger as a leader in sustainability. In 2024, the division diverted 972,877 metric tonnes of materials from landfills, including fibre reused in manufacturing processes and various materials recovered for energy production.

Kruger Recycling plays a crucial role in positioning Kruger as a leader in sustainability. In 2024, the division diverted 972,877 metric tonnes of materials from landfills, including fibre reused in manufacturing processes and various materials recovered for energy production. Carbon Footprint Reduction: Kruger has successfully implemented flagship energy efficiency projects that have significantly reduced its operations-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kruger has successfully implemented flagship energy efficiency projects that have significantly reduced its operations-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Fighting Climate Change and Preserving Natural Habitats: Since 2018, Kruger's business units have carried out 44 climate-related projects, decreasing their overall GHG emissions by 76,000 tonnes.

Since 2018, Kruger's business units have carried out 44 climate-related projects, decreasing their overall GHG emissions by 76,000 tonnes. Cultivating a Healthy Work Environment: Kruger prioritizes health and safety, as well as education, training, and career development for employees at all levels, recognizing them as the driving force of the Company.

Kruger prioritizes health and safety, as well as education, training, and career development for employees at all levels, recognizing them as the driving force of the Company. Driving Energy Transition: Established in 2004, Kruger Energy is a key pillar of Kruger's diversified structure, leading the charge for the Company's transition to green energies. With responsible and sustainable energy development serving as principles, Kruger Energy operates 47 renewable energy plants in Canada , the United States , and Guatemala . Their aggregate installed capacity will increase from 650 MW to 993 MW by the end of 2028, with the commissioning of two new wind farms in Québec. See Kruger Energy's 2023-24 Sustainability Report.

Established in 2004, Kruger Energy is a key pillar of Kruger's diversified structure, leading the charge for the Company's transition to green energies. With responsible and sustainable energy development serving as principles, Kruger Energy operates 47 renewable energy plants in , , and . Their aggregate installed capacity will increase from 650 MW to 993 MW by the end of 2028, with the commissioning of two new wind farms in Québec. See Kruger Energy's 2023-24 Sustainability Report. Helping Communities to Thrive: Kruger remains steadfastly committed to communities by supporting several local and community initiatives. The Company also maintains strong strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities across Canada for some projects.

About Kruger

Founded in Montréal in 1904, Kruger Inc. is a major provider of tissue products, 100% recycled containerboard, packaging, corrugated board, pulp and paper products, and renewable energy. The Company is also a leader in paper and paperboard recycling in North America. A privately held family company, Kruger Inc. has 6,000 employees, and its facilities are located in Québec, Ontario, British Columbia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the states of Tennessee, Maine, New York, Virginia, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. www.kruger.com

SOURCE Kruger Inc.

INFORMATION: Marie-Claude Tremblay, Manager, Corporate Communications, Kruger Inc., 514 297-1364, [email protected]