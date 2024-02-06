Kruger Products is embracing messy love with its lineup of household paper products and a chance for newlyweds to win a romantic getaway to Messy, France

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, and SpongeTowels® is commemorating the spills and stains of the first year of marriage, otherwise known as the "paper anniversary." Today, the brand launched limited-edition Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Boxes comprised of Kruger Products' full line of household paper products to help newlywed couples celebrate the milestone and enter to win a romantic trip for two to Messy, France.

Kruger Products Introduces ‘Paper Anniversary’ Gift Boxes for Newlyweds to Celebrate the Messiest Year of Marriage. (CNW Group/Kruger Products Inc.)

Traditionally, couples may choose to follow a list of anniversary gifts, with each year associated with a specific material or theme. For the first anniversary, the custom entails the exchange of paper-themed gifts, symbolizing the delicacy and strength of the new marriage. The first year together is often also the messiest year of marriage, not unlike the messiness that Canadians rely on Kruger Products to clean up every day.

Kruger Products is breathing new life into the "paper anniversary" tradition by inviting Canadian newlyweds to go online and sign up to send their spouse a Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Box inspired by memorable moments from their first year of marriage. By registering for a Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Box, they are entered for a chance to win romantic trip for two to the aptly named Messy, France.

According to relationship expert, Shan Boodram, the first year of marriage, regardless of whether a couple has been together for multiple years or has lived together, is the messiest for a few reasons. "Marriage is different from being committed or cohabiting because both people have just made an official declaration to do life together as one unit. There are naturally new expectations within the dynamic and perceptions from outsiders that must be understood and managed," explains Boodram. "With it, the stakes will feel higher: the common challenges that get re-introduced in marriage can feel more significant."

A recent Maru Public Opinion survey commissioned by Kruger Products revealed that managing money (27 per cent), adjusting to living together (25 per cent), and communication (22 per cent) are the top three challenges couples say they faced in their first year of marriage, followed by work-life balance (20 per cent), house chores (17 per cent) and getting along with their partner's family (13 per cent), according to Canadians surveyed. The survey also revealed that managing finances is a greater challenge among married couples (29%) within their first year of marriage than unmarried couples (21%).1

"Marriage can alleviate a lot of stress about the other's commitment to the partnership, but it can also spark new worries of 'Oh no, this is the rest of my life!' in the face of everyday stressors," Boodram explains. "But luckily, this phase doesn't last if the couple is committed to creating a framework for what a progressive marriage looks like to them and assigning responsibilities evenly to execute on that vision, every day. In success of this discovery period, most go on to have many easier, less messy years. I say less messy and not squeaky clean, because love, like life, is bound to get messy at times!"

The Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Boxes are inspired by three common messy moments, including: 'Finally Learning How to Share the Bathroom', 'All the Messiness of the First Year of Marriage', and 'The Time You Tried to Cook for the In-Laws'. These curated boxes encapsulate the essence of every couple's initial year of marriage.

"With Valentine's Day approaching soon, we think it's important to shine a light on the realities of married life and embrace the not-so-ugly truth that love can be messy at times," said Susan Irving, CMO at Kruger Products. "The Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Box is meant to commemorate the unapologetically human and messy moments that newlyweds have overcome during their first year of marriage, while staying true to the tradition of the paper anniversary gift exchange in a fun and refreshing way."

The Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Box serves as an extension of Kruger Products' 'Love is Messy' campaign introduced in 2023 under the award-winning "Unapologetically Human" platform. The campaign explores how life can be messy, offering Canadians an opportunity to embrace the ups and downs that come with love.

Canadians can sign up for a Messy Paper Anniversary Gift Box and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to Messy, France until February 22, 2024. For more information, please visit www.paperanniversary.ca.

Methodology

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Kruger Products was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue. 1,026 randomly selected adult Canadians who are either married, living in a common law relationship, in a civil partnership, separated, divorced, or widowed and are Maru Voice Canada online panelists were surveyed from January 8th to January 9th, 2024. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.1%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

