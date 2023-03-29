Kruger Products has committed over $600,000 to date to help Canadian hockey families in need by removing barriers and making the sport more accessible

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, and SpongeTowels®, is reaffirming its commitment to assist the communities it serves by announcing the return of the Kruger Big Assist, a program designed to help more kids get on the ice and play Canada's beloved game of hockey.

This year, six Canadian minor hockey associations will each receive a $25,000 Kruger Big Assist donation to subsidize player enrollment fees for those in need. In addition, as part of the Kruger Big Assist program, one of those associations will receive an additional $50,000 Second Assist, a grant dedicated entirely to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in hockey with the aim to build a more equitable and inclusive future for kids in the sport.

"At Kruger Products, many of us are athletes and sports fans who have seen the power of sport in uniting communities, inspiring generations, and opening up opportunities outside the arena," says Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products and a proud hockey mom of two. "Sports, and especially hockey in Canada, hold significant value in the overall growth and wellbeing of our children, which is why we're thrilled to support more Canadian families and help kids participate in the game they love."

The Kruger Big Assist Third Season: Six Winning Minor Hockey Associations

Over the past two years, the Kruger Big Assist program has helped hundreds of families in need, by making hockey more affordable and accessible. To date, the Kruger Big Assist has committed over $600,000 to families and communities across Canada, helping thousands of Canadian kids get on the ice and achieve their hockey goals.

This year's selected associations have been chosen based on their efforts to reach families in need of financial assistance, inspire youth to fall in love with the sport, support youth to achieve their dreams through hockey, and encourage diversity and inclusion in the community.

The winning associations include:

Flin Flon Minor Hockey Association – Flin Flon, MB

– Knights Hockey Club – Calgary, AB

– Greater Miramichi Female Hockey Association – Miramichi, NB

– Moss Park Hockey League – Moss Park, ON

– Moss Park, ON Association de Hockey Mineur Pointe-Aux-Trembles – Montréal, QC

– Montréal, QC Gloucester-Cumberland Girls Hockey Association – Ottawa, ON

Building an Equitable Future in Hockey with the Return of The Second Assist

Kruger Products recognizes the crucial role that sports play in fostering diversity and inclusion and is assisting minor hockey associations in doing the same. Building on last year's success, Kruger Products will bring back The Second Assist, aimed at supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion in Canadian hockey. The company will award an additional $50,000 grant to one of the winning hockey associations, chosen based on their plans to further promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in their communities through hockey initiatives.

In 2022, the program proudly supported the Cape Breton Female Hockey Association as the inaugural Second Assist winner. The association used the funding to expand their programs, providing opportunities for 160 new-to-hockey players, 10 new goaltenders, 14 officials and 20 coaches, and welcoming almost 400 female players to date.

"We are committed to building a more equitable and inclusive future for kids in hockey," says Irving. "Through the Kruger Big Assist, we aim to help keep kids on the ice and play the game they love, while promoting diversity and inclusion in the sport."

The Second Assist winner will be announced on April 13, 2023. For more information on the Kruger Big Assist, please visit www.krugerbigassist.ca.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,800 employees and was once again named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2021. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

