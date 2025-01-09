Kruger has partnered with Macklin Celebrini, Nazem Kadri, Marie-Philip Poulin, Natalie Spooner and Hayley Wickenheiser to rally Canadians to join in on the assist.

Canadians can nominate a minor hockey association until Feb. 10, 2025 for their chance to receive $100,000.

Now in its milestone 5th year, Kruger Big Assist has committed $1 million to making hockey more accessible and inclusive.

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Kruger Products, Canada's leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, and Bonterra™, announced the 5th year of the Kruger Big Assist program and a roster of hockey stars who will serve as program ambassadors to celebrate the power of assists in making hockey dreams a reality.

Each of the Kruger Big Assist ambassadors will serve as a representative for one of the program's five regions across Canada, rallying Canadians to nominate an association and vote for the Grand Prize winner. From now until Feb. 10, 2025, Canadians can nominate a minor hockey association for their chance to receive $100,000.

The power of an assist helped each ambassador achieve their hockey dreams. Now they're coming together to extend that assist to help more kids access Canada's game, while inspiring the next generation of players to embrace the spirit of the assist on the ice and beyond. The Kruger Big Assist athlete ambassadors are:

Pacific: Macklin Celebrini , first overall 2024 NHL Draft Pick

, first overall 2024 NHL Draft Pick Prairies: Nazem Kadri , Stanley Cup Champion

, Stanley Cup Champion Quebec : Marie-Philip Poulin , four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion

: , four-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion Ontario : Natalie Spooner , three-time Olympic medalist and world champion

: , three-time Olympic medalist and world champion Atlantic: Hayley Wickenheiser , five-time Olympic medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer

"Now in the program's fifth year, we're proud to see the impact the Kruger Big Assist has made on communities across Canada to date," said Susan Irving, CMO of Kruger Products. "As a Canadian company, we're thrilled to be celebrating this milestone year by partnering with five incredible Canadian hockey professionals to rally Canadians across the country to join in on the assist that will ensure more kids get the opportunity to play minor hockey."

The Impact of the Kruger Big Assist

Since 2020, the Kruger Big Assist has committed $1 million to provide more kids with access to hockey. In its first five years, the program has made a significant impact on minor hockey in Canada, donating funds to over 45 hockey associations from coast to coast and helping over 1,000 Canadians families access the sport.

This year, five Canadian minor hockey associations will receive $25,000 each, and one grand prize winner will receive an additional $75,000 as decided by a public vote, to make hockey more accessible and inclusive in their community.

Last year's Kruger Big Assist grand prize winner, TASA Minor Hockey Association, received $100,000 to support families in need of assistance and to get more kids in their community involved in hockey. Located in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, TASA used their funding to launch "Come Try Hockey," a 16-week training program for boys and girls aged 8-13 to get on the ice for the first time. All kids were provided with the necessary gear and registration free of charge, giving kids in the community the chance to participate, no matter their situation.

"Hockey provides kids with so many life skills, both on and off the rink, and it's programs like the Kruger Big Assist that provide every kid that wants to pick up a stick the chance to get out onto the ice," said Wickenheiser, who joined the Kruger Big Assist last year. "Hockey is an expensive sport with rising registration fees and equipment costs. It's more important than ever to make sure every kid has the chance to play and break down the barriers that stand in their way."

How Canadians Can Get Involved

Canadians can now go online to nominate a minor hockey association until Feb. 10, 2025. Once the regional winners are announced in late March, Canadians will also be able to join in and vote for the grand prize recipient in April 2025.

Additionally, Canadians can purchase a specially marked pack of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels®, or Bonterra™ until Feb. 28, 2025 to redeem a limited-edition Kruger Big Assist toque. Proceeds from each pack will go towards the Kruger Big Assist donation to the winning communities, so Canadians can proudly wear their toque as a symbol of their support in making hockey more accessible and inclusive.

For more information on the Kruger Big Assist, please visit www.krugerbigassist.ca

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. Kruger Products has approximately 2,200 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in Canada. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Kruger Products Inc.

Media Contact: Leya De Nil, North Strategic (for Kruger Products), [email protected], 647-527-1891