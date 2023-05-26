KITCISAKIK, QC, May 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Kitcisakik Anicinapek Council and Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Kitcisakik Community and Canada are taking an important step in the spirit of reconciliation through the signing of a Framework Agreement to guide the recognition and implementation of the rights of the Kitcisakik Anicinape Community.

This Framework Agreement, which was co-developed by Kitcisakik and Canada, is supported by the mutual commitment of the parties to the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. It defines a collaborative process between the parties to explore a variety of ways to address Kitcisakik's specific interests and needs.

The Framework Agreement provides a process of discussion on a variety of topics to support the conclusion of agreements that will respond to the interests and priorities of the community, including: land tenure, land governance, self-government, taxation and economic development, land protection, culture and rights in relation to traditional Anicinape activities, and consultation practices.

The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners across the country to develop flexible, rights-based agreements, foster a renewed Crown–Indigenous relationship, and advance their visions of greater self-determination and a better future for their communities.

Quotes

"In the face of the many challenges we face as a First Nation, and to ensure the future well-being of our children and families, we have a responsibility to maintain and strengthen our relationship with Canada. The Framework Agreement we are signing today is a tool to improve our government–to–government relationship."

Régis Penosway

Chief of the Kitcisakik Anicinape Community

"This Framework Agreement paves the way for dialogue and collaboration on key issues that will shape Kitcisakik's future. This signing is an important step towards reconciliation and the renewal of the relationship between Kitcisakik and Canada. I thank all those who worked to reach this Framework Agreement and helped ensure a brighter future for your community for generations to come."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

