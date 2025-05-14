The CS30 Series delivers a powerful combination of comfort, performance, and efficiency

WENDELL, N.C., May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., launches the CS30 Series sub-compact tractor, featuring the industry's first factory-installed climate-controlled cab and the highest torque in its class. The tractor also boasts the highest engine torque in its class. The new series combines unparalleled operator comfort, superior performance, and unmatched efficiency, resulting in a powerhouse machine designed to take on the toughest tasks.

"The CS30 Series is a game changer for customers who demand comfort and performance in their equipment," said Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at KIOTI. "With the latest addition to our line-up, we upped the ante by offering the industry's first sub-compact with a factory-installed climate-controlled cab. This is an example of KIOTI's leadership in developing solutions that address customer's needs."

Revolutionary Comfort with the Industry's First Sub-Compact Factory Cab

The CS30 Series sets a new standard in the sub-compact tractor category. The climate-controlled cab is equipped with heat and air conditioning, allowing for year-round operation in any weather condition. The premium seating improves operator comfort even during long workdays. The optional integrated AV system, which is equipped with smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rear-view camera, enables operators to stay connected and in control. Other features include ample storage space and reductions in noise and vibration for a smoother, quieter ride.

Ergonomically designed for an enhanced experience, the CS30 Series features an improved lever layout that allows for more intuitive, comfortable operation. Twin hydrostatic pedals make it easy to switch between forward and reverse movements, reducing fatigue during long workdays or repetitive tasks. The push-button four-wheel-drive, power steering, and tilt steering wheel further enhance machine operation.

Superior Power and Performance for Challenging Tasks

Built to perform during tough jobs, the CS30 Series features a 1.2L KIOTI diesel engine, boasting 24.5 horsepower and the highest torque in its class at 51.63 lb.-ft. The proven engine delivers large power output while also minimizing fuel consumption.

Maximize Efficiency, Simplify Operation

The new sub-compact tractor is designed with convenience and efficiency top of mind. The CS30 machine features mid and rear PTO, allowing operators to use multiple attachments simultaneously for increased versatility while working. For added convenience, the optional quick-connect systems simplify attaching and detaching implements – like loaders, backhoes, and mid-mowers.

The KIOTI Connect TMS system delivers real-time alerts and vehicle data, delivering machine updates in real-time. The illuminated digital instrument panel provides operators with critical information at a glance including vehicle status, warnings, and TMS alerts.

To learn more about the CS30 Series, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

