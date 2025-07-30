The 146,000-square-foot Washington facility strengthens KIOTI's distribution channels

WENDELL, N.C., July 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., announced the opening of a 146,327-square-foot facility in Tumwater, Wash., its first location in the region. Located two miles south of Olympia, the site represents a major milestone in the company's continued investment in its North American infrastructure.

KIOTI staff cutting the ribbon at the new Tumwater warehouse.

KIOTI's expansion into Tumwater represents a strategic investment to strengthen support for dealers and customers in the Upper Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. The facility came online in phases beginning in May 2025—increasing KIOTI's distribution efficiency in the region. This move is part of a broader initiative to expand the company's North American footprint, building on the recent expansion and growth of its Milton, Ontario warehouse.

"As we continue to expand our presence in North America, strengthening our distribution channels remains a key strategic priority," said Ryan Kim, deputy CEO at KIOTI Tractor. "After evaluating our infrastructure, we made significant investments to enhance logistics and increase our overall capacity. The Tumwater warehouse now serves as a dedicated hub to support our western dealers and customers."

The Tumwater facility is designed to improve logistics and inventory management. With 26 dock doors and a 36 foot high-clearance interior space, the site significantly increases KIOTI's equipment and parts storage capacity. Its strategic location in Washington will streamline distribution, delivering faster fulfillment, improved service, and greater operational efficiency.

"By positioning the facility in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, we are providing our dealers with quicker access to the products and parts their customers need," said Bryan Falkner, director of product support and U.S. operations at KIOTI Tractor. "It's a critical building block in our long-term strategy to streamline and improve our service and support across North America."

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero-turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

