New Flow+ models offer a more responsive, high-performance hydraulic solution

WENDELL, N.C., April 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., launches Flow+ technology, an advancement in hydraulic performance for its compact construction equipment lineup. Available now, the Flow+ Compact Track Loaders (TL750) and Skid Steer Loaders (SL750) enhance hydraulic capabilities for operators, who need more power than standard flow, without the excessive cost or fuel consumption of full high-flow systems.

KIOTI FLOW+

"At KIOTI, we're committed to developing solutions that maximize the performance of our equipment," said Justin Moe, product manager – compact construction at KIOTI. "Flow+ bridges the gap between standard and high-flow systems, providing operators with the hydraulic power needed to handle more demanding tasks, while improving engine functionality, fuel savings, and overall versatility."

Designed for light to medium-duty hydraulic attachments, Flow+ allows operators to seamlessly run attachments – like rotary cutters, trenchers, and snow blowers – while still supporting standard-flow attachments for everyday tasks, making your machine more versatile across jobs.

Flow+ optimizes performance and long-term durability by providing more power than standard flow systems, while reducing heat and wear compared to high-flow alternatives. It enhances productivity by enabling quick attachment changes, minimizing job downtime. Additionally, its optimized hydraulic power management conserves fuel, extending operational hours without unnecessary consumption.

Built with a five-port coupler block, dedicated Flow+ tube lines and valve, and an added gear pump, this system ensures seamless hydraulic operation. With Flow+, operators can tackle a wider range of job-site applications, while keeping their compact loaders running smoothly and efficiently.

The new Flow+ models offer a significant upgrade in hydraulic performance compared to the standard models, delivering enhanced power and efficiency for demanding tasks. While the standard models operate at 3,335 psi (230 bar) with a hydraulic flow of 21.9 gpm (82.90 lpm) and 41.80 hp (31.10 kW), the Flow+ models operate at a lower pressure of 2,900 psi (200 bar) but provide a higher hydraulic flow of 34.0 gpm (128.80 lpm) and an impressive 65.70 hp (46 kW). This increased flow and horsepower in the Flow+ models translates to greater attachment versatility, improved operational efficiency, and the ability to handle more intensive applications with ease.

To learn more about Flow+ for compact construction equipment, contact an authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or visit KIOTI.com.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero-turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

