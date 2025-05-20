KIOTI Launches the HX1302 and HX1402: A New Standard for Power and Performance in Utility Tractors

Up to 35 More Horsepower, Cutting-edge Transmission, and Superior Operator Comfort

WENDELL, N.C., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., is proud to introduce the HX1302 and HX1402, the latest additions to its HX Series utility tractor line. These models represent KIOTI's most powerful tractors yet, delivering a significant leap in performance with up to 35 more horsepower than previous models. Engineered for demanding applications, the HX1302 and HX1402 are built to excel in heavy-duty farming, bailing, tilling, cultivating, excavating, and grading.

Experience Enhanced Power and Efficiency:

KIOTI HX 1402

The HX1302 and HX1402 feature a state-of-the-art power shift transmission, designed for smooth and efficient power delivery. This advanced technology minimizes operator fatigue, while providing a highly responsive driving experience. With enhanced capabilities, these tractors effortlessly handle heavy loads and power demanding attachments. The robust closed-center hydraulics system delivers an impressive 44 gallons per minute, ensuring rapid and efficient operation.

Stay informed and in control with the KIOTI Connect TMS system, providing real-time alerts and essential vehicle data. The illuminated digital instrument panel offers critical information at a glance including vehicle status, warnings, and TMS alerts.

Boasting an 8,492-pound maximum lift capacity and a category II three-point hitch, the HX1302 and HX1402 offer exceptional versatility for a wide range of applications. Reach speeds up to 25 mph, while wet multi-disc brakes provide reliable stopping power. The versatile rear PTO, with 540/540E/1,000 rpm speeds, adapts to any task.

The models' heavier base ensures enhanced stability and minimizes the risk of tipping, providing superior control on challenging terrain. Powered by a potent KIOTI four-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine, delivering up to 140 horsepower and 120 PTO horsepower, the HX1302 and HX1402 are engineered to handle the toughest jobs. The power shift transmission offers infinite speed control for precision and efficiency, while the high-capacity hydraulic system effortlessly powers demanding implements.

The ergonomic operator station features a deluxe seat, a standard instructor seat, and adjustable controls to maximize comfort and minimize fatigue. Whether tackling expansive fields or demanding terrain, the HX Series delivers a powerful blend of performance, precision, and comfort.

"The HX1302 and HX1402 utility tractors represent a significant advancement in stability, power, and versatility," said Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at KIOTI. "These new models empower operators to tackle demanding tasks across farming, land management, and grounds maintenance. KIOTI remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve exceptional results."

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero-turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

