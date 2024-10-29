KIOTI Tractor Expands Operations with New Warehouse in Ontario

The new facility will enhance operational efficiency and support growth in the Canadian market

WENDELL, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., recently announced its new warehouse facility in Milton, Ontario, Canada. The new facility will increase KIOTI's operational capacity, allowing the company to deliver enhanced support and service to dealers and customers across Canada.

KIOTI warehouse located in Milton, Ontario, Canada.

The new Milton warehouse supports KIOTI's continued growth and expansion in the Canadian market, and its larger size will enable the company to better serve its dealerships in Canada. The new facility, offering 252,424 square feet of space, is more than four times the size of the previous location in Mississauga, Ontario. This expansion will enable KIOTI to increase its inventory capacity, streamline logistics, and improve overall operational efficiency.

"We value our Canadian customers and dealers and are committed to enhancing our capabilities to ensure we are meeting their needs and delivering the best service possible," said Jun Bahk, president and CEO of KIOTI Tractor. "The new warehouse in Milton marks a key development in the company's growth and overall operations, representing our commitment to innovation and delivering an outstanding customer experience to our growing customer base."

The new facility in Milton, Ontario, offers a range of features that will enable KIOTI to better store high capacity inventory and support its workforce. In addition to its distribution capabilities, the facility includes 3,678 square feet of office space, a 36-foot clearance height, and 67 dock doors, providing KIOTI with the space and resources it needs to grow and thrive. This will enable the company to improve facilities, increase opportunities for growth and development, and provide a more comfortable and productive work environment for its employees based in Milton. With this expanded space, KIOTI is well-positioned to continue its growth and success in the Canadian market.

About KIOTI Tractor

For over 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina, with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

