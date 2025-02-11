KIOTI Launches Smart Connected Service Solution with New KIOTI Connect App

Stay Informed and Take Control of Your KIOTI Machinery with New Remote Monitoring Technology

WENDELL, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., announces the launch of KIOTI Connect, a connected vehicle technology app designed to enhance connectivity, efficiency, and peace of mind for KIOTI equipment owners.

KIOTI Connect provides users with real-time insights into equipment performance and location, enabling data-driven decisions that optimize operations. With advanced AI-powered predictive analytics, the system anticipates and prevents potential maintenance issues, reducing downtime and boosting overall productivity. Easy to use, the app provides seamless access to essential data and support, ensuring machine owners are connected and informed as they work.

"We're excited to introduce this AI-powered predictive analytics tool to help machine owners anticipate and prevent maintenance issues before they occur, increasing uptime and overall efficiency," said Youngjin Son, senior vice president and chief product technology officer of Daedong-USA, Inc., KIOTI Tractor Division. "Designed with customer needs in mind, KIOTI Connect takes control of managing equipment location and operational status, simplifying machine ownership, so operators can focus on the job at hand."

The KIOTI Connect app transforms the way operators work by keeping them better connected to machine status in real time. A key feature of KIOTI Connect is real-time monitoring, providing immediate visibility to machine health, which in turn optimizes machine usage. Proactive alerts remind operators about scheduled maintenance tasks, like oil changes or air filter replacements, enhancing the health and lifespan of the machine. Soon, smart remote diagnostics will enable users to troubleshoot and identify issues remotely, reducing downtime by resolving issues quickly.

Additional services provided in the first phase of the app include the OpenAI AI language model. The GPT-based solution is tailored for the agricultural sector, providing customers with an efficient way to access a wide range of information related to agriculture practices and tractors.

Operators can track the machine location through their device, set up custom geofences, and remotely enable restart inhibitors. Through these features, customers will gain peace of mind and stay informed with alerts on movement and more.

To further unlock the potential of their machines, owners will soon be able to utilize KIOTI Connect to discover compatible attachments or access essential resources, like maintenance schedules, manuals, and troubleshooting guides. KIOTI Connect gives operators everything they need to maximize performance and get the job done right.

Currently, KIOTI Connect is compatible with RX Series, HX Series, and compact construction models free of charge for the first three years, giving users the opportunity to experience its full range of features. After the initial period, customers will have the option to continue with a subscription or discontinue the service.

KIOTI plans to expand the service to additional equipment lines in 2025, further enhancing accessibility and operational efficiency across a broader range of machines. To learn more, visit KIOTI.com or download KIOTI Connect from the App Store or Google Play.

About KIOTI Tractor

For more than 35 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 115 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, North Carolina, with additional distribution centers in Texas and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

