OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Honouring the Treaty relationship is a fundamental part of advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with First Nation communities.

Today, Chief Wilfred King of Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced that the First Nation and Canada have reached a financial settlement to address the First Nation's Treaty Reserve Claim against Canada. This settlement is an important step to promote reconciliation and renew the Nation-to-Nation relationship.

Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek's Treaty Reserve Claim relates to a Treaty promise for reserve land that dates back to the signing of the Robinson Superior Treaty in 1850. In their claim, the First Nation is seeking reserve lands under the Treaty and financial compensation.

Achieved through dialogue and co-operation, this co-developed settlement provides financial compensation from Canada to the First Nation, and it also recognizes that Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek is a party to the Treaty. The longer-term work toward a land-related settlement continues among the First Nation, Ontario, and Canada.

"This is a significant step forward in our ongoing collaborative work to honour a Treaty promise, advance reconciliation and strengthen our Nation-to-Nation relationship with Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek. Settling claims through dialogue is the right thing to do. This compensation is rightfully owed to the First Nation to address their claim and build a better future for the community and future generations."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek filed a Specific Claim with Canada in 2001, and a Boundary Claim with Ontario in 2010, and then commenced litigation for their Treaty Reserve Claim against Ontario and Canada through the courts in 2016.

in 2001, and a Boundary Claim with in 2010, and then commenced litigation for their Treaty Reserve Claim against and through the courts in 2016. The settlement announced today addresses Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek's claim against Canada with the payment of financial compensation.

with the payment of financial compensation. The settlement was approved in a vote by Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek members on February 22, 2025 and was then signed by Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek and Canada .

and was then signed by Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek and . Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Ontario and Canada will be working toward a negotiated settlement among the three parties to address the Treaty promise for reserve land.

and will be working toward a negotiated settlement among the three parties to address the Treaty promise for reserve land. Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek, Ontario , and Canada will work together toward shared and balanced solutions. The parties will provide updates to and engage with interested parties as key milestones are reached at the negotiation table.

