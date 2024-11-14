TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Kia Communities in Motion, a dynamic grassroots initiative developed in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, continues to support local charities and non-profits across the country. To date, the program has invested just over one million dollars across 23 communities focused on fostering belonging and driving positive change through movement and innovation.

This year's funding supported a variety of impactful initiatives in Alberta, Quebec, St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), Ontario, and Nunavut. These projects focused on fostering community empowerment and inclusivity across Canada. They include celebrations that honour Indigenous culture, organizational development, support for vulnerable individuals, advocacy for trans and gender-diverse individuals, trauma-informed mental health services for survivors of gender-based violence, and initiatives to welcome newcomers and strengthen non-profit governance.

Kia Communities in Motion has been committed to investing in initiatives that enhance the social, economic, and environmental well-being of Canadians.

Projects funded by Kia Communities in Motion 2024:

Alberta:

Town of Canmore: Moving Together: Good Relations in the Bow Valley

The Iyarhe Nakoda Youth Program (INYP), spearheaded an exciting annual pow-wow to celebrate National Indigenous History Month, honoring the rich heritage, contributions, and diverse cultures of First Nation, Inuit, and Métis communities across Turtle Island.

Bridges Social Development: Mînî Hrpa Organizational Development and Capacity Building

Bridges Social Development held a successful follow-up session with Mînî hrpa, an Indigenous Cultural Centre in Banff , to discuss the results of a previous Theory of Change exercise. The meeting led to productive talks about advancing Reconcili-ACTION through culture, youth empowerment, and improved community services.

Quebec:

Connecting Horizons: Kahnawake Drive to Succeed

Kahnawake Drive to Succeed supports vulnerable community members by providing driving lessons, employability support, and childcare assistance, promoting greater independence, economic stability, and broader inclusion for individuals with special needs and low incomes.

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL):

Trans Support NL: TransEmpowerNL: Advocacy Collective

TransEmpowerNL is a 6-month program providing skill-building workshops, networking events, and financial grants to empower 10 trans and gender-diverse participants in Newfoundland and Labrador to self-advocate and address systemic barriers in their communities.

Mokami Status of Women Council: The Fireweed Project

The Fireweed Project provides free, long-term, trauma-informed mental health support for survivors of gender-based violence in Labrador , while offering specialized training and ongoing support to mental health practitioners to enhance their capacity to address GBV-related trauma.

Ontario:

Kitchener Waterloo Multicultural Centre: Waterloo Region Rural Communities Welcome Newcomers

This initiative fosters belonging and cross-cultural connections in Waterloo Region's four rural townships by providing awareness programs, facilitating newcomer inclusion, and building collaborative relationships to enhance community cohesion and economic growth.

Nunavut:

Nunavut Association of Non-Profit Organizations: Piliriqatigiinnirmut 2024

Piliriqatigiinnirmut 2024 empowers Nunavut's non-profit boards by offering free workshops on governance, financial basics, and effective board roles, addressing the need for board development and strengthening communication among over 200 member organizations across the territory.

Empowered by community foundations on the ground

Kia Canada worked with five foundations across the country, using their knowledge of grassroots organizations and the needs of their local communities to select charities and non-profits that drive innovation and movement in their communities. This year, Kia collaborated with:

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 200 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and convenient services through its network of 199 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Youtube, TikTok and Instagram

About Community Foundations of Canada

Community Foundations of Canada (CFC) is the national leadership organization for Canada's local community foundations. Together with community foundations from coast to coast to coast, CFC helps drive local solutions for national change on the issues that matter most to Canadians. CFC is building a movement that connects community foundations, Canadians and partners to create a future where everyone belongs.

