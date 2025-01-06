Highest all-time sales record with 86,657 units sold, up 2.2% over 2023's record-breaking year

Top sellers in 2024 are led by Kia's strong SUV lineup: Seltos, Sportage and Sorento

Electric vehicle sales nearly double over 2023 results

TORONTO, January 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia is wrapping up yet another milestone year for the brand, celebrating its 25th anniversary in Canada, and reporting a historic annual sales record with a remarkable 86,657 units sold. This achievement propels the brand above a record 2023, having sold 84,768 vehicles that year, with sales now up 2.2% for 2024.

Kia's range of SUV offerings were the brands top-sellers in Canada in 2024. For the third year in a row, the Kia Seltos continues to be in favorable demand with 18,706 units sold, followed by Sportage at 15,423 and Sorento at 9,646, respectively.

Since 2022, Kia Canada's battery electric vehicle sales have seen outstanding growth year over year, and 2024 is no exception. Canadians took delivery of 6,671 EV6 models, 4,502 of EV9 and 4,458 of Niro EV, amounting to a YoY increase of 98.2% across the electric vehicle lineup, doubling sales over the previous year. Adding to the pure electric results, Kia Canada's range of hybrid and plug-in-hybrid models saw an increase of 31.5% lead by the Sportage PHEV. Combined electrified model sales accounted for 25% of all sales in 2024 and is up 73.6% YoY.

"Kia has seen tremendous growth over the last several years, a testament to the strength of our brand and the design and quality of our product, especially in the SUV and EV segments" says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "We will continue to offer products and services that deliver on the edge of technology, convenience and innovation, offering a broad spectrum of vehicles to meet evolving consumer needs."

To stay up to date on Kia's latest products and services, visit www.kia.ca.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Kia Canada Inc.

For media related inquiries, please contact [email protected].