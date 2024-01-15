Rugged Exterior Design: Implementing futuristic boldness by applying the "Bold for Nature" element in Kia's design philosophy, "Opposites United".

Sleek and Modern Interior: featuring available panoramic curved display with dual 12.3-inch screens, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system with over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

Next Generation Technology: Full suite of Kia's advanced safety features and standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Newly Added: Sorento X-Pro trim features unique 17-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and an enhanced towing capacity of 4,500lbs.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 Kia Sorento will be making its debut at the Montreal International Auto Show with a bold exterior redesign, an up-scaled interior and next-generation technology. New design elements include Kia's signature vertical Star-Map DRLs, the latest advanced safety features, and a newly added X-Pro trim to give this 3-row SUV a bold and adventurous redesign. Now available for order at Kia dealerships across the country.

"A family favourite, the refreshed Sorento perfectly marries Kia's latest technology and safety features with a rugged appeal, making this vehicle a standout in its class," says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. Canadians are going to appreciate the enhanced technology it offers with this latest refresh."

A bold, new exterior design

Significant design updates can be seen at the front end of the 2024 Sorento, giving the vehicle an up-scale SUV image and a stronger sense of volume. The three-dimensional radiator grille and Kia's next generation, constellation inspired Star-Map DRLs have been added to emphasize the rugged, yet sophisticated design. The Sorento's confident stance was achieved by embracing Kia's "Opposites United" design ethos and is infused with a number of innovative elements borrowed from the 2024 EV9.

The rear of the 2024 Kia Sorento has been refreshed to incorporate Kia's sophisticated design philosophy. Two vertical tail lamps reinforce this design aesthetic by applying the Star-Map lighting, giving the rear of the vehicle a confident, yet modern feel. A wide and technical rear skid plate harmonizes the updated graphic elements of the black cladding to give the 3-row SUV extra rugged appeal.

The Sorento's exterior colour options now include Jungle Green and Road Rider Brown. The newly added X-Pro trim features an increased towing capacity of up to 4,500lbs, an exclusive front and rear skid plate, bridge-type roof rack, and unique 17-inch wheels with all terrain tires.

A spacious and advanced interior design

The interior of the redesigned Kia Sorento emphasizes space and comfort, with a horizontal layout. The highlight of the interior updates can be seen in the available panoramic curved display with dual 12.3-inch screens. As seen in the Kia Sportage and EV6, the 2024 Sorento now has a switchable infotainment and climate control system, to improve usability and convenience. The spacious cabin includes horizontal air vents and controls to give the interior a streamlined aesthetic.

The 2024 Sorento will now be offered with the new interior color Olive Brown, available on both the X-Line Limited and X-Pro trims.

Next-Generation Technology

As first seen in Kia's flagship vehicle, the 2024 EV9, the 2024 Sorento features Kia's next-generation, ultramodern Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system. The ccNC operating system processes faster and in higher fidelity, with frequently used Quick Controls available with a swipe on the screen. In addition to ccNC, the new Sorento is now equipped to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates, further improving the convenience features in this 3-row SUV. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on all trims.

Kia's Digital Key 2.0 is now an available feature on the 2024 Sorento. This upgraded tech feature allows customers to lock, unlock, and drive their Sorento by using their compatible Apple and Samsung devices.

A Full Suite of Safety Features

The 2024 Kia Sorento is ready with all the advanced safety features that Canadian families need. Kia's roster of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features a multitude of standard ADAS features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2 (FCA2), which has been upgraded to help detect pedestrians, cyclists in front of the vehicle, and oncoming vehicles while turning left at an intersection (FCA-JT), and can help prevent collisions with them under certain circumstances. Other standard staples to the ADAS suite include Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).

Notable additions to the Sorento's safety and convenience features include Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) with automatic lane change, a Digital Camera centre Mirror and Surround-View Monitor (SVM) with Parking Distance Warning, designed to provide a wider picture in reversing and parking scenarios, using cameras around the Sorento to display a 360-degree view.

Consistent Performance

The 2024 Kia Sorento maintains its balanced ride and performance by offering a 2.5-litre GDI engine with an 8-speed automatic transmission that produces 191 horsepower and 181 lb.-ft. of torque on the LX trim. The EX, X-Line, X-Line Limited and X-Pro trims boast a 2.5-litre Turbocharged GDI engine with an 8-speed wet dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that produces 281 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque. The X-line and X-Pro trims come with an increased ground clearance of 34mm, with the X-Pro offering an increased towing capacity of 1000lbs for a maximum of 4500lbs.

The 2024 Kia Sorento is now in production and ready for ordering at dealers across Canada and will be on display at the Montreal International Autoshow Jan 19th – 28th, 2024 for the first time in Canada.

