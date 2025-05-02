Highest monthly sales in Kia Canada history with a total of 9,881 units sold in the month of April

Record sales driven by Sportage, Sorento and K4 models

TORONTO, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Kia Canada announces its best-ever monthly sales record, with an incredible 9,881 units sold in April, surpassing the previous record set in June 2021 by 1,031 units. The April sales record is a +27.9% increase YoY and +16% over March.

Leading the way in April sales is Sportage with 2,496 units sold, followed by Sorento with 1,868 units sold, and the K4 rounding out the top three with 1,507 vehicles sold.

April was the first month of sales for the refreshed EV6 and also saw record sales for the Kia Sportage as the brand's top selling model. For the 2026 model year, the Sportage received an extensive list of enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience. This refreshed Sportage is arriving in dealerships across the country in May.

"Achieving the best sales month in Kia Canada history is an amazing achievement for our entire team" says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "The record numbers, including strong sales in different segments highlighted by Sportage, Sorento and K4, showcase the strong consumer demand for a variety of models in our lineup."

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 190 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' reflects Kia's desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

