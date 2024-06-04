Highest monthly sales of electric vehicles (EV) recorded with 1,899 units sold, 255% increase over May 2023

Kia's halo model, the EV6, leads with 887 units sold in May

Leading with a significant increase in sales month over month are Quebec , British Columbia , Ontario , Alberta and New Brunswick

78% of 2023's total EV sales have been achieved, with 6,138 units sold year to date (YTD)

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Kia Canada is announcing a best-ever month in May for electric vehicle (EV) sales, with 1,899 units sold, yielding a 255% increase over May 2023. Kia's halo model, the EV6, leads sales with 887 units delivered, followed by the EV9 at 515 units, and Niro EV rounds out the total sales at 497 vehicles sold. Nearly all provinces are seeing a significant increase in EV sales over May 2023, led by Quebec (+352%), British Columbia (+117%), Ontario (+113%), Alberta (130%) and New Brunswick (+283%). The popularity of EVs is undoubtedly on the rise, accounting for 23% of Kia Canada's total sales in May.

Last year, Kia Canada's EV sales were up 202% over 2022, setting a best-ever record for the company, delivering 7,883 electric vehicles. This year is no different, with EV sales continuing to soar, having delivered 78% of 2023's total EV sales to date with 6,138 units, signaling a promising year of success ahead.

"The continuous growth of our EV sales is demonstrating that the shift to a more sustainable future is indeed happening" says Elias El-Achhab, VP and COO of Kia Canada. "With award-winning designs and future-proofed technology like ultra-fast charging, Kia EVs more than meet the daily lifestyle needs of Canadians."

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea.

