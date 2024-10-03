TORONTO, October 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing and final specifications for the first-ever Carnival Hybrid.

Updated design elements include an all-new front-end design, highlighted by Kia's signature star map lighting as seen on the Kia EV9, gunmetal finish bumper trims, moldings, roof rails, door garnish, skid plates, as well as a new black grille and wheels to pull together the refined aesthetic. A 'dark edition' on SX and SX+ trims will also be available, elevating the Carnival's sleek appearance.

"The Carnival truly is the perfect life utility vehicle to meet the needs of any family," says David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "This 2025 model year specifically is robust with options and flexibility, be it seating configuration, convenience, safety features and now the introduction of a hybrid powertrain."

The first-ever Carnival Hybrid is equipped with a 1.6L turbocharged engine producing a combined 242 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. It also adopts a drive motor with an output of 54kW - the highest output of all Kia hybrid models.

For even more control over efficiency, the driver can select multiple levels of regenerative braking through paddle shifters to improve driving convenience and energy savings.

Fuel economy ratings for the Carnival Hybrid are 6.9L/100 km city, 7.6 L/100 km highway and 7.2L/100 km combined.

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid pricing:

LX+ HEV: $46,545 MSRP

EX HEV: $49,445 MSRP

SX+ HEV: $56,445 MSRP

The 2025 Carnival Hybrid will be landing at Canadian dealerships early 2025. For more information on Kia models, visit www.kia.ca.

