TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Kia Canada is announcing pricing for the first-ever K4. This vehicle is a powerhouse addition to the compact segment featuring a long list of technology, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) , refinement and rear head and legroom over and above what is typically associated with this segment. An available turbocharged engine amps up the fun-to-drive quotient with standard multi-link rear suspension on the GT-Line Turbo to offer a responsive driving experience. The K4 is set to arrive at dealerships across Canada in October.

Kia K4 (CNW Group/Kia Canada Inc.)

"The K4 sets a new benchmark in the compact car segment with inspiring design, meaningful standard features, as well as plenty of technology to meet the needs of many," said David Sherrard, Director of Strategic Planning at Kia Canada. "From advanced safety, to ample performance as well as segment-above rear seat room, the brand-new K4 is going to stand out."

The K4 is abundant in its offering of standard features, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, 12.3" multi display and 4" cluster, LED headlamps, smart key with push button start and remote engine start, plus Kia Connect with Over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities.

The front-wheel-drive K4 will offer two powertrains. The standard 2.0-liter engine produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque and is matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT). Impressive fuel economy starts right at the entry LX trim with 7.9/5.8/7.0 litres/100km city/highway/combined.

Arriving later, the 1.6-litre, turbocharged engine featured on the GT-Line trim sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Kia K4 pricing:

LX IVT: $23,995 MSRP

EX IVT: $26,495 MSRP

EX+ IVT: $27,995 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo: $31,495 MSRP

GT-Line Turbo Limited: $34,495 MSRP

The Kia K4 is now available for order at all Kia dealers with first deliveries beginning in October. For more information on this brand-new model and other Kia products, please visit www.kia.ca.

