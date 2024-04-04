Keurig Dr Pepper Canada enters a multi-brand partnership with the Toronto Blue JaysTM

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada ("KDP Canada"), and the Toronto Blue JaysTM announced today a strategic multi-year partnership that will bring new and exciting experiences and offerings to engage fans in the ballpark and across Canada.

Beginning as of the 2024 season, fans visiting the newly renovated Rogers Centre can enjoy a wide range of KDP Canada's most beloved products, including the introduction of Canada Dry®, Mott's® Clamato®, Dr Pepper®, Crush®, and Atypique®. In addition to concessions integration, the ballpark's new right field bleachers – introduced in 2023 – have officially been named the Canada Dry® Bleachers. A gathering place for hardcore fans for its prime visiting bullpen views, the Canada Dry® Bleachers will feature exclusive signage, in-game features, and unique activations over the course of the season.

"We're delighted to be able to offer Blue Jays fans the chance to enjoy their favourite Canadian brands such as Canada Dry® and Mott's® Clamato®, as well as other iconic beverages like Dr Pepper® and Crush®, when they visit Rogers Centre. We are also proud to offer a non-alcoholic alternative with our taste-forward line-up of Atypique® mocktails," stated Jean Gagnon, Senior Director, Cold Beverages, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "This partnership represents a unique opportunity to directly engage our brands with Canadian baseball fans in an environment where product enjoyment and leisure intersect to create memorable brand experiences."

"Over the past two seasons, the Blue Jays fan experience has been completely reimagined, and with that, we are thrilled to introduce the Canada Dry® Bleachers to enhance the Outfield District at Rogers Centre, and welcome KDP Canada's quintessential Canadian products to the ballpark," said David O'Reilly, Director, Toronto Blue JaysTM. "We are excited to continue collaborating with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada to bring engaging experiences to life for Blue Jays fans across Canada for many seasons to come."

To mark the arrival of the Canada Dry®, Mott's® Clamato®, Dr Pepper®, Crush®, and Atypique® brands in the major leagues, signage will be installed at TD Ballpark for the start of Spring Training Games. Several brand activations at the Canada Dry® Bleachers will also be announced over the coming months.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage anytime, from coast to coast. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee and tea, and soft drinks, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds growth in categories such as premium coffee, ready-to-drink mocktails and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Keurig®, Van Houtte®, Timothy's®, Canada Dry®, Atypique®, Dr Pepper®, Crush®, Snapple®, Bai®, and Mott's® Clamato®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. To learn more about our company, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/corporate-responsibility.

