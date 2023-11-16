Agreement expands distribution of Canada's #1 Caesar brand into Quebec grocery and convenience

MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Dry Mott's Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, and Geloso Group of Companies ("Geloso Group") announce today that they have entered an exclusive partnership to expand the distribution of the #1 Caesar brand in the country to Quebec grocery and convenience by introducing a malt-based ready-to-drink Mott's® Clamato® Caesar.

Geloso Group, a manufacturer and producer of premium malt beverages, wines, ciders, beers and spirits, will have the exclusive right to produce, distribute, and sell the malt-based Mott's® Clamato® Caesar in the province of Quebec. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Building on the continued growth of our classic Mott's Clamato Caesar, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is reaching for new opportunities in the ready-to-drink category in Canada," says Olivier Lemire, president, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "We're proud to partner with a Quebec company with a strong expertise in malt-based beverages. This mutually beneficial agreement will allow us to expand our cold beverage portfolio, while increasing the reach and distribution of one of our iconic beverages."

"Geloso Group is proud to enter an exclusive partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. This agreement is a testament to our quality craftmanship for beverages and exceptional brand building capabilities, making Geloso Group the natural choice to entrust the success of the iconic Mott's Clamato Caesar across the province of Quebec" says Aldo Geloso, president, Geloso Group of Companies.

The new malt-based ready-to-drink Caesar will be available in two signature flavours, starting in the Spring of 2024. Consumers can enjoy the Original and Extra Spicy versions of their national cocktail, in six or twelve packs of 341 ml cans and single serve 458 ml cans across Quebec grocery and convenience retailers.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the trade name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a broad range of delightful hot and cold beverages from iconic brands beloved by Canadians, and marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®, available everywhere people shop and consume. Also available from Keurig Dr Pepper Canada are Keurig®'s single-serve coffee makers.

Recognized as a top employer and a destination for talent, the company's main Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montréal, Quebec, and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montréal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage solutions to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. The company relentlessly reaches for more and is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing beverages responsibly through our "Drink Well. Do Good." corporate responsibility platform. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

About Geloso Group

A leader in the innovation and development of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, Geloso Group manufactures and distributes premium malt beverages, wines, ciders, beers and spirits. Geloso Group is a valued supplier and trusted partner recognized for its professionalism and commitment to quality, service and marketing. The company employs more than 500 people in several facilities around the world.

