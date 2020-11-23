MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, announced today a key milestone in its sustainability journey with the launch of the new Keurig® K-Mini® and K-Mini Plus® coffee makers in matte black, made with at least 20% and 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, respectively.

Since 2019, the organization has been building a business model that focuses on sustainability by improving its environmental impact with innovative solutions that create a new life and value for existing renewable sources of plastics found across Canada. For this particular initiative, the Company is partnering with Lavergne, a Montreal-based global leader in second life plastic transformation, to develop and supply sustainably engineered resins for use in the Keurig® K-Mini® and K-Mini Plus® in matte black. This work is critical to the advancement of Keurig Dr Pepper's goal of using 30% PCR content across its packaging portfolio by 2025, as outlined in its corporate responsibility platform Drink Well. Do Good.

"The launch of these brewers represents a significant step forward in our sustainability journey as a company and our broader efforts to build a more circular economy in Canada," said Stéphane Glorieux, President, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada. "With Lavergne's valued guidance and expertise, we have been able to reduce our use of virgin plastic, our energy consumption and our greenhouse gas emissions, while helping to give a useful second life to valuable materials that would otherwise end up in landfill."

"We are pleased to collaborate closely with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada in our shared mission to make plastic manufacturing a more circular process," said Jean-Luc Lavergne, President and Founder of Lavergne. "Importantly, we are already partnering with Keurig Dr Pepper Canada on the next phase: creating a complete closed-loop process that integrates recycled plastic from reclaimed Keurig coffee makers and turning them into new products."

The Company is continuing to increase the use of PCR content in its coffee makers, including actively pursuing the inclusion of PCR in both Canada and the United States and expanding its use in future brewer innovations. As a purpose-driven company, sustainability and recyclability are at the core of Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's approach to business. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a co-founder of the Circular Plastics Taskforce, a collaborative initiative created with Danone, TC Transcontinental, Cascades, Dyne-a-Pak and CIAC with the objective of improving plastics recycling in Quebec and Canada, towards a circular economy.

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, the Company provides a broad range of beverages for every need, available everywhere people shop and consume. Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a wide variety of hot and cold beverages marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canada Dry®, Mott's Clamato®, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®; as well as Keurig® single-serve coffee makers.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the organization's hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc.'s subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

About Lavergne

Lavergne's mission is to reduce the world's reliance on virgin plastics. Since 1986 Lavergne has evolved to offer a complete circular solution for some of the largest companies worldwide such as HP, Dyson, Keurig and more. The company has developed proprietary technologies allowing it to provide high quality post-consumer recycled plastic resins to be used in new products. Lavergne has an international footprint, with manufacturing operation in Canada, Vietnam, Haiti. Lavergne makes plastic circular™.

