Keurig Dr Pepper Canada takes over 100,000 sq. ft. of XTL Group's new distribution centre to support growth and enhance customer service in Western Canada

BALZAC, AB, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada (KDP Canada), announced today an expansion of its distribution capabilities through an agreement with XTL Group (XTL) for the lease of a 100,000 square foot space in their new warehouse in Balzac, just outside of Calgary. This strategic expansion is designed to significantly enhance the Company's ability to service its growing customer base in Western Canada and, in part, supports the creation of 50 new jobs for Albertans. By strengthening its supply chain network and improving operational productivity, KDP Canada aims to support the increasing demand for its diverse product range and its ongoing growth.

Covering an impressive 474,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility, managed and operated by XTL Group, includes 40-foot clearance, 16,000 racking positions, over 400,000 sq. ft of bulk storage, 112 loading dock doors, 120 trailer parking spots and is C-TPAT certified, making it the ideal choice for preserving bottled beverages, coffee products, and small appliances.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's operations from the new XTL distribution centre will begin in July 2024. Other terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Quotes

"In addition to expanding our already significant distribution footprint in Canada, the decision to establish our operations in this new distribution centre in the Calgary region marks a major milestone in our growth and innovation journey. This multi-million-dollar investment over the next five years underscores our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers in Western Canada. This new collaboration with the XTL team will also enable us to improve the flexibility and responsiveness of our operations from the Port of Vancouver."

Carl Saba, Vice-President of Supply Chain & Operations, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

"XTL Group has made a significant investment in Alberta's economic sector with the creation of over 200 jobs since we first began operating here in 2008. The construction of this infrastructure will lead to an additional 50 jobs in handling, logistics management, and delivery services to serve tenant businesses. Our team is proud to provide world-class infrastructure to support the operations and initiatives of companies like Keurig Dr Pepper Canada that wish to establish a foothold in the Calgary region."

Luc Francoeur, VP Sales, XTL Group

"We're thrilled that Keurig Dr Pepper has chosen to invest in Alberta, making us a part of their Western Canada expansion. This is one more proof point that Alberta is the best place to do business. Our ongoing work to build Alberta's economy means more jobs for Albertans in more industries."

Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta

"Alberta's government is proud to welcome Keurig Dr Pepper Canada to Alberta. Their decision to expand their distribution capabilities in Rocky View County represents a significant vote of confidence in Alberta's economic resilience and strategic advantages. This multi-million-dollar investment underscores our commitment to fostering job creation and economic growth in Western Canada."

Matt Jones, Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

"We are honoured that Balzac was chosen for Keurig Dr Pepper's first western Canadian location. The decision to join our growing and varied list of companies underscores the County's commitment to fostering a supportive and thriving business environment and we look forward to seeing the positive impact and opportunities this expansion brings to our region's economy."

Reeve Crystal Kissel, Rocky View County

"Keurig Dr Pepper and XTL Group's investment is a significant win for Alberta, creating more than 50 permanent new jobs and positioning Balzac as a distribution hub. Collaboration between Invest Alberta, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, and Rocky View County supported their final decision with this strategic expansion of their operations. We are honoured to help the company better service their Western Canadian base while enhancing the Alberta economy with this high-profile group of brands."

Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is a leading beverage company, with a portfolio of more than 70 owned, licensed, and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. We hold leadership positions in categories including coffee, tea, soft drinks, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single-serve coffee brewing system in the country. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and non-alcoholic beer. Our iconic brands include Canada Dry®, Van Houtte®, Keurig®, Crush®, Dr Pepper®, Mott's® Clamato®, Mott's® Fruitsations®, Timothy's®, Atypique®, and Snapple®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 1,500 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities, and the planet. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.ca and follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about our commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit keurigdrpepper.ca/corporate-responsibility.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta attracts high-impact, high-value investments into Alberta, Canada by providing best-in-class concierge services for investors and companies. With investment advisors strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to remove barriers for businesses to start, scale, and succeed. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of approximately $20 billion in investment and more than 26,000 new jobs for Albertans. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

About XTL Group

Established in 1985, the XTL Group provides customers across North America progressive and customized end-to-end supply chain solutions that combine the key strengths of our 3 distinct service offerings: asset-based transport, logistics, and distribution. With a fleet of 500 trucks, 1300 dry, temperature controlled and specialized trailers with multi-axle configurations, 2.5 million square feet of warehousing space and an extensive network of partner carriers, our fully integrated supply chain solutions support the business needs of our partners and adds value to their core competencies. Our partners will benefit from our company-wide commitment to understanding and responding to their business needs in a safety-first and regulatory-compliant environment that delivers on-time results. XTL is C-TPAT, CSA, FAST, PIP & SmartWay certified, AIB Accredited, and has been named Trucking HR Canada's Top Medium Fleet for the last two years. Visit www.xtl.com for more information.

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

For further information: Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, Justin Meloche, 514-995-9704, [email protected]; Invest Alberta 403-861-9968 [email protected] ; XTL Group Bonnie Parkinson, 647-920-9505, [email protected]