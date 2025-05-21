THETFORD MINES, QC, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce that its Adherize+ platform, designed to optimize patient follow-up and care coordination, has officially received certification from Dossier Santé Québec ("DSQ"). This authorization marks a major step toward full production deployment.

At the core of Adherize+ is Medherize, a high-impact specialized module developed to support interdisciplinary follow-up for patients undergoing targeted cancer therapies. Leveraging structured, real-time data exchange through granular integration, a first in Quebec, Medherize brings significant value to healthcare operations and outcomes, positioning it as a key strategic asset within the Adherize+ ecosystem for the entire Quebec population.

With this certification secured, the pilot project at Hôpital Saint-Sacrement in Quebec City is set to begin, marking the start of a phased rollout to other healthcare institutions across the province.

"Achieving DSQ certification demonstrates the strength and maturity of our technology. Medherize allows us to deliver a highly effective solution to support specialized treatment journeys. And this is just the beginning, KDA is already working to expand Medherize to other specialty drugs that require complex follow-up and are dispensed through community pharmacies," said Yves Marmet, President and Chief Technology Officer of Groupe Technologique KDA.

As more specialty therapies are delivered orally and managed outside of hospitals by community pharmacies, the need for robust digital tools like Medherize are becoming essential for physicians, pharmacists, and nursing staff. These high-cost treatments are often associated with significant adverse effects and adherence challenges. Ensuring appropriate monitoring can directly impact patient survival and reduce systemic risks. Medherize is designed to meet this growing need, improving continuity of care for patients whose lives depend on strict therapeutic management.

"This milestone is the result of tremendous work from our team and the support of our clinical partners. With this foundation in place, we're accelerating our mission to provide high-value, connected tools for healthcare professionals and patients alike, for the entire international market," added Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA.

KDA reaffirms its leadership in digital health innovation in Quebec and positions itself for sustained growth as Medherize transitions from certification to clinical integration.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

INFORMATION: Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]