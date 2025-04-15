THETFORD MINES, QC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce that it has reached the final phase in the certification process for its Medherize platform's integration with the Dossier Santé Québec ("DSQ").

Following the successful completion of the initial certification phase announced on December 3, 2024, all three required development phases for the module have now been completed. On April 7, 2025, the Direction des produits de prestations de services du DSQ, through its Integration and Certification Support Team, confirmed that the final self-assessment phase was successfully passed.

The final audit is scheduled for April 22–24, 2025, marking the last technical validation before full integration. The initial deployment of Medherize is planned for May 5, 2025, at the St-Sacrement Hospital Center in Québec City, followed by a progressive rollout across other healthcare institutions in the province.

KDA is now the first technology provider in Québec to successfully certify for DSQ integration using the granular data mode—a major advancement in the transmission of clinical information.

Unlike laboratory results delivered in PDF format, which are often static and difficult to process, the granular mode enables structured, interoperable, and seamlessly integrable data within clinical systems. This model provides substantial gains in efficiency, safety, quality of care, as well as reductions in delays and human error.

"This achievement confirms our role as a pioneer in digital health. With the certification of the granular mode, the Medherize platform can now deliver an advanced and innovative technological experience, powered by structured, automated, and real-time clinical data. It's a paradigm shift that positions Québec at the forefront of connected medicine," said Yves Marmet, President and Chief Technology Officer of Groupe Technologique KDA.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of our mission, but this milestone marks a turning point. It demonstrates not only our ability to deliver real-world solutions, but also our deep commitment to the long-term transformation of the healthcare system. I wish to recognize the outstanding work of our team," added Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of KDA.

KDA extends its sincere congratulations to its development team for successfully completing this crucial phase, reinforcing the Corporation's position as a leading player in digital health innovation in Québec and beyond.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

