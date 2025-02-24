THETFORD MINES, QC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the voting results of the annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on February 20, 2025, in Quebec.

The Corporation is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held last Thursday. The summary of the results as follows : the total percentage of shares voted at the Meeting was more than 38% and each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated January 22, 2025 (the "Circular" – available under KDA's profile on SEDAR+), being Isabelle Bégin, Patrick Fernet, Michael W. Kinley, Marc Lemieux and Jean-Marc Léveillé, were elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders with more than 99.70% of the votes for each of them.

The resolution to appoint Forvis Mazars, LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the current financial year 2025, to hold office until the next meeting of shareholders, and authorize the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board of Directors") to set the compensation to be paid to the auditor was approved with 100% of the votes for the resolution.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the following chairman and officers of the Corporation: Marc Lemieux as chairman of the Board of Directors, president and chief executive officer, and Michael W. Kinley as chief financial officer.

Also, the Board of Directors appointed: Patrick Fernet, Marc Lemieux and Jean-Marc Léveillé as members of the Corporation's audit committee.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

