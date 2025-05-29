THETFORD MINES, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement with accredited investors totaling 8,800,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $2,200,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one Class A Share of KDA ("Common share") and one Common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.35 per Common share for a period of 24 months ending May 29, 2027.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a mandatory four-month and one-day hold period expiring on September 30, 2025 in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

KDA will use the Private Placement proceeds for its working capital and general corporate purposes. No finder's fee nor commission are payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement was carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marc Lemieux, an officer and director of the Corporation, purchased 80,000 Units for a total consideration of $20,000. Marc Lemieux is hereinafter referred to as the "Insider".

The Insider is considered "related party" and "insider" of the Corporation for the purposes of applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. The subscription and issuance of Units by the Insider constitutes a related party transaction but is exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions as neither the fair market value of the Common shares and Warrants issued to the Insider, nor the consideration paid by such Insider, exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization.

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances. There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KDA Group Inc.

INFORMATION: Marc Lemieux, Chief Executive Officer, 514 622-7370, [email protected]