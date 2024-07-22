K'ómoks First Nation, Canada, and British Columbia take important step to advance reconciliation by initialling the draft K'ómoks Treaty

K'ÓMOKS, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Elected Chief Ken Price of the K'ómoks First Nation (K'ómoks); the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, federal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and the Honourable Murray Rankin, B.C. Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, marked a significant milestone towards renewing their nation-to-nation relationships.

The Chief Negotiators of all three parties, witnessed by these dignitaries, have initialled the draft K'ómoks Treaty, representing a significant step toward K'ómoks becoming a self-governing First Nation. This milestone aligns with K'ómoks's vision of self-determination, and a prosperous, healthy future that honours their people, culture, languages, and the land and water.

The next steps in this process include a treaty ratification vote by K'ómoks First Nation. Should the K'ómoks community ratify the treaty, the federal and provincial governments would then undergo their own ratification processes through legislation. It is anticipated the full ratification process will take three years, with an effective treaty date projected for 2028.

This treaty represents significant shifts in the treaty negotiations process in B.C., including finalizing the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia in 2019. These positive changes reflect new collaborative approaches to negotiation that expedite the process and better address the needs and priorities of communities. They align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the B.C. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

The parties look forward to finalizing this important work and seeing the positive impact this historic agreement will have for members of the K'ómoks First Nation, should they choose to ratify the treaty, as well as for everyone living in B.C. and Canada.

Quotes

"Today is an exciting, memorable, and emotional day for the K'ómoks People as we take one more step toward a K'ómoks Treaty. Over the last three decades, many of our leaders have carried out negotiations and have taken direction from our people, who have participated along the way to build the best treaty possible. Treaties are the highest form of reconciliation between nations, and the K'ómoks Treaty will be the first of its kind with the inclusions of innovative changes over the last few years, such as recognition of rights and title, periodic renewal, and other K'ómoks-specific winning conditions. The next steps are to engage with our members to ensure accurate and fact-based information is available, their questions are answered, and that they feel they can make an informed decision on the K'ómoks Treaty and Constitution."

Elected Chief Ken Price

K'ómoks First Nation

"The initialling of the K'ómoks Treaty marks a pivotal step away from centuries of colonial policies. After 30 years of negotiations involving K'ómoks, Canada, and British Columbia, this treaty embodies transformative policy innovations crucial to advancing reconciliation. For Canada, achieving this milestone with K'ómoks and British Columbia represents a significant stride toward genuine nation-to-nation relationships built on mutual respect, partnership, and the full recognition of rights. Through collaborative efforts throughout the negotiations, we are advancing reconciliation and charting a path forward that promises meaningful benefits for all Canadians."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Initialling the K'ómoks Treaty is another positive step in a 30-year journey that K'ómoks First Nation, B.C. and Canada continue to walk together. I recognize and congratulate all those who have been instrumental in getting us to this milestone. Decades of hard work by the negotiating teams, and deep engagement with K'ómoks members, other people throughout the region, other First Nations, local governments and industry partners have shown us what we can achieve when we work shoulder-to-shoulder. If ratified, the K'ómoks Treaty will bring positive changes — a path to self-governance, recognition of rights, social and economic opportunities — all leading towards a prosperous and bright future for the K'ómoks people and for everyone in the surrounding communities."

The Honourable Murray Rankin

British Columbia Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation

Quick facts

K'ómoks First Nation is one of over 200 First Nations in B.C.

K'ómoks Traditional Territory spans north from Quadra Island up to the southern reaches of the Johnstone Strait, with the heart of K'ómoks territory located in the Comox Valley on central Vancouver Island's east coast. K'ómoks Reserves, including their administration and territory, primarily surround the City of Courtenay .

up to the southern reaches of the Johnstone Strait, with the heart of K'ómoks territory located in the on central Vancouver Island's east coast. K'ómoks Reserves, including their administration and territory, primarily surround the . K'ómoks has 351 registered members, of whom 102 reside on the reserve.

K'ómoks, Canada , and British Columbia have been in treaty negotiations since 1994. These negotiations are now coming to the close of "Stage 5 – Negotiation to Finalize a Treaty" of the made-in-B.C. treaty negotiations process facilitated by the British Columbia Treaty Commission.

, and have been in treaty negotiations since 1994. These negotiations are now coming to the close of "Stage 5 – Negotiation to Finalize a Treaty" of the made-in-B.C. treaty negotiations process facilitated by the British Columbia Treaty Commission. In March 2011 , K'ómoks First Nation voted in favour of the agreement-in-principle, which K'ómoks First Nation, Canada , and British Columbia signed in March 2012 . In June 2019 , the parties signed the Agreement to Revitalize K'ómoks Treaty Negotiations .

, K'ómoks First Nation voted in favour of the agreement-in-principle, which K'ómoks First Nation, , and signed in . In , the parties signed the . K'ómoks has been working closely for many years with local governments, neighbouring communities, and industry partners to develop regional economic opportunities and services, including working with the Comox Valley Regional District to secure $30 million for modern wastewater treatment in Royston and Union Bay , and joining a $35.9 million partnership with Western Forest Products.

for modern wastewater treatment in and , and joining a partnership with Western Forest Products. On November 14, 2023 , K'ómoks, Canada , and British Columbia signed the Chief Negotiators' understanding.

, K'ómoks, , and signed the Chief Negotiators' understanding. Following the initialling of this treaty and before ratification, Canada will be continuing consultations with neighbouring nations on overlapping land claims.

