VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Tickets officially go on sale today at 9:00 A.M. PT with Ticketmaster for the life-changing events of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing, February 8-16, 2025, including Opening and Closing Ceremonies and sport tickets. Ticketing is one of many key programs at full steam ahead with 134 days to go, including Volunteers, Partners, Merchandise, Venue Preparations, and many more.

"You can feel the energy growing with our launch of public ticket sales today and our steady progress on hitting every major milestone at just over five months to go," said Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Tickets on General Sale Today: Cheer on Team Canada and all Nations

Opening Ceremony at BC Place, Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. PT

Opening Ceremony tickets start as low as $40.37 ( $59.87 with fees) and $46.13 ( $65.78 with fees) with 35% of tickets made available at these two highly affordable lowest price points.

( with fees) and ( with fees) with of tickets made available at these two highly affordable lowest price points. The first three headliners of the Opening Ceremony were announced last week and include GRAMMY-award nominated, multi-platinum artist Noah Kahan , international superstar Nelly Furtado and Quebec alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau , with more performers to be announced!

Closing Ceremony Live at Rogers Arena, Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 6:00 P.M. PT

Tickets for the Closing Ceremony start at $50.93 ( $76.23 with fees) and $80.04 ( $112.64 with fees) with 26% of tickets made available at these two affordable lowest price points.

( with fees) and ( with fees) with of tickets made available at these two affordable lowest price points. Exciting headline performances and special appearances to be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates by registering for our newsletter.

Sport events, February 9-16, 2025

Sport event tickets are as low as $13.43 all in for pool play and as low as $27.98 all in for Centre Court finals.

all in for pool play and as low as all in for Centre Court finals. Vancouver sport venues are all limited capacity with popular sports and tickets expected to sell quickly.

sport venues are all limited capacity with popular sports and tickets expected to sell quickly. The up to 550 competitors from around the world who will compete in five indoor ticketed adaptive sports are wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans on a courageous journey of recovery.

Games Preparations: Everything on Track

Volunteers

Fourteen hundred enthusiastic and passionate volunteers have just been offered a Games-time role. They are crucial in supporting the Games, in areas such as Sports, Content Capture, Logistics, Operations, and many more.

Must-Have Merchandise

Games merchandise has now been ordered and will be available for sale starting in late October at select retailers and online. An exclusive first preview of select pieces of official Games merchandise will be available at the I AM sign installation at YVR today.

Getting Venues Games-ready

The six Games sport venues are well-underway. Venue preparations include:

Spectator viewing area paving at Whistler Sliding Centre – a post-Games legacy – has recently been completed.

A donated full-size NCAA basketball court has been completely re-finished to be the Games' Centre Court in the Vancouver Convention Centre, where it will host Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Basketball, Indoor Rowing and Wheelchair Volleyball.

Convention Centre, where it will host Wheelchair Rugby, Wheelchair Basketball, Indoor Rowing and Wheelchair Volleyball. Hillcrest Recreation Centre, which will host Wheelchair Curling, now includes in-ice Games branding on the curling sheets.

Growing Family of Partners

To date, 19 valued partners have been onboarded, including Ottobock this week. Ottobock has been an official supporter since the first Invictus Games, providing free and invaluable medical technical service for all competitors. The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 continues to work in close partnership with the Four Host First Nations: Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations, to ensure Indigenous protocols are respected in all aspects of the Games.

I AM Lands at YVR Today!

The latest I AM sign, the sixth of ten in the series, will be installed today at YVR. This 400 lb, 8 ft tall structure provides the perfect photo opportunity for travelers and is located in the US Departures area. It joins the other five across various iconic locations throughout Vancouver including Jack Poole Plaza at Vancouver Convention Centre; Terry Fox Plaza at BC Place; Devonian Park near Stanley Park; inukshuk park at English Bay and Hillcrest Recreation Centre. Stay tuned for locations on the remaining four signs.

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit https://invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

