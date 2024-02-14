MONTRÉAL, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - In its drive to continually exceed customer expectations, Videotron today announced a new Canada-International plan, with mobile coverage across Canada and in more than 24 destinations* around the world. This revolutionary plan meets the needs of travelers seeking a simple, affordable way to stay connected at home and abroad.

"Videotron is proud to be the first carrier in Québec to offer its customers the freedom to travel with peace of mind and without worrying about roaming charges," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We continue delivering on our promise to provide our customers with innovative products and services that are truly responsive to their needs."

No hassles, no surprises

The Canada-International plan is available for a limited time for $55 per month when combined with a Videotron Internet plan. It includes:

25 GB of mobile data per month in the covered destinations, with no roaming charges

Evolving coverage: the Canada-International plan now includes over 24 destinations* but the list will continue to grow

An additional 100 GB per year in Canada

Unlimited calls to Canada and within the visited country, unlimited incoming calls within the destinations covered

and within the visited country, unlimited incoming calls within the destinations covered Incoming and outgoing SMS and MMS messages within the destinations covered

What's more, the Canada-International plan comes with a lifetime price guarantee, which assures customers that the base rate of the plan, before promotions and discounts, will not increase during the subscription period. Details at videotron.com/en/why-choose-videotron.

This new offering joins Videotron's extensive portfolio of wireless plans for travellers, which also includes Canada-France and Canada-US plans and advantageous daily traveller passes. Full details at videotron.com/en/mobile/travel.

* List of destinations covered at launch:

North and South America: United States (including Puerto Rico , U.S. Virgin Islands , Hawaii , Alaska ), Mexico , Cuba , Dominican Republic , Jamaica , Martinique , Guadeloupe , French Guiana , Costa Rica , Bahamas , Bermuda , Panama

(including , , , ), , , , , , , , , , , Europe: Mainland France and Corsica, Italy and Vatican City (except St. Martin ), Spain , Germany , United Kingdom (including Great Britain , Jersey, Guernsey , Isle of Man ), Portugal , Switzerland , Belgium , Netherlands , Austria , Ireland , Greece

