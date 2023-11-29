MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) announces the appointment of Julie Gascon to the position of President and CEO. With her proven track record in the marine industry, Ms. Julie Gascon will bring in-depth knowledge of operations in the transportation sector to the entire Port of Montreal ecosystem and put her entrepreneurial know-how to work in implementing the 2023–2027 strategic plan.

Julie Gascon (CNW Group/Port de Montréal)

Ms. Julie Gascon is a passionate advocate of marine transportation and has held a number of strategic positions with Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard. She is currently President and CEO of the Pacific Pilotage Authority. She will take up her new position on February 12, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Julie Gascon to the MPA. Her wealth of experience and exemplary career path attest both to her great thoroughness and her innate leadership skills in managing multidisciplinary teams. I am certain that her qualities will enable us not only to continue our current projects, but give them fresh impetus," said Nathalie Pilon, Chair of the Board of Directors. "I would also like to thank the current management team for their contribution, starting with Geneviève Deschamps, who will continue to act as interim CEO until Ms. Julie Gascon takes over," she added.

"The Port of Montreal is a great institution in the marine community, and I look forward to joining a strong team and contributing to the success of a strategic asset for Quebec and the rest of Canada alike. I thank the Board of Directors for their confidence in me and welcome the opportunity to work closely with both the industry and the many communities we serve, to extend the Port of Montreal's reach even further," said Julie Gascon.

Biography of Julie Gascon

Hailing from Greater Montreal, Julie Gascon began her career in public service as a graduate of the Canadian Coast Guard College. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Montreal, and a bachelor's degree of Technology in Nautical Sciences from the University College of Cape Breton.

Ms. Julie Gascon spent most of her seafaring career sailing on Canadian Coast Guard ships. Starting on the West Coast fleet in 1998, she also spent time on the worldwide fleet on very large crude carriers and large passenger vessels to complete her Master Mariner certification. After holding a number of strategic positions within Transport Canada and the Canadian Coast Guard, she also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Pacific Pilotage Authority until her appointment to the Montreal Port Authority.

Here are highlights of her career path:

From 2005 to 2015, she worked as a regulator, taking on increased responsibilities from Senior Marine Safety Inspector through to Executive Director, Domestic Vessels, and Regulatory Oversight at Transport Canada.

From 2015 to June 2020 , she was appointed to both regional and national roles at the Canadian Coast Guard, first as Assistant Commissioner Central and Arctic Region leading the operational and tactical delivery of Coast Guard programs and services covering the Canadian Great Lakes, central Canada including Quebec and the Canadian Arctic, and then as Director General, Operations where she provided functional direction for the operational policy frameworks and associated programs and services from coast to coast to coast.

, she was appointed to both regional and national roles at the Canadian Coast Guard, first as Assistant Commissioner Central and Arctic Region leading the operational and tactical delivery of Coast Guard programs and services covering the Canadian Great Lakes, central including and the Canadian Arctic, and then as Director General, Operations where she provided functional direction for the operational policy frameworks and associated programs and services from coast to coast to coast. In July 2020 , she returned to Transport Canada as the Director General, Marine Safety and Security, where it was her responsibility to develop, coordinate and enforce national safety, security and environmental protection legislation, policies, standards, and regulatory controls governing Canada's marine transportation systems and services, including the administration of the new Pilotage Act.

About the Port of Montreal

Operated by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montreal is the second largest port in Canada and a diversified transshipment centre that handles all types of goods: containerized and non-containerized cargo, liquid bulk and dry bulk. The only container port in Quebec, it is a destination port served by the largest shipping lines in the world. It is also an intermodal hub with a service offering that is unique in North America, featuring its own rail network directly dockside connected to Canada's two national rail networks. The MPA also operates a Cruise Terminal and a Port Centre.

The MPA factors economic, social and environmental components into its corporate initiatives. This commitment is governed by a sustainable development policy whose guiding principles focus on involvement, cooperation and accountability. Port activity supports 19,000 jobs and generates $2.6 billion in economic benefits annually.

SOURCE Port de Montréal

For further information: Source : Renée Larouche, Director of Communications, Montreal Port Authority, [email protected], 514 531-2410