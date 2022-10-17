MONTREAL, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - JRTech Solutions, Canada's oldest and largest provider of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), has secured agreements to install their latest generation of fully graphic Pricer labels, SmartTAG Power+™️ and Pricer's Plaza™️ SaaS cloud platform within 24 independently-owned RONA hardware stores across Canada, part of the Lowe's Canada Network.

Secured agreements between RONA Affiliated Dealer Stores and JRTech Solutions to install Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in their network. (CNW Group/JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.)

Given the growing need for technological aid within the physical retail sector, the move of multiple RONA affiliated dealer stores toward JRTech Solutions' digital price tag solution is consistent with other banners that have recently signed with JRTech Solutions in the last few months. Hardware stores have especially seen the need to adopt new technology in the wake of ongoing labor shortages and other market pressures.

"JRTech Solutions' technology clearly impressed us and this was only further substantiated by JRTech's history in the market and their ability to quickly deploy throughout our nine locations.", claims Nancy Powell Quinn, President of RONA Moffatt & Powell. "Their attention to detail and the references they provided gave us the peace of mind that we were choosing the right partner for our network of stores."

"We feel JRTech's solutions will provide us far more advantages for our operations than just price changes. We see a significant opportunity in becoming more efficient with inventory, picking and putting away stock, geolocating products and many other inventory management tools that will help with our customers' and employees' in-store experience," adds Lee Harney, Senior Vice President of Moffatt & Powell.

"We had previously installed a radiofrequency-based digital smart label solution within one of our stores but opted to upgrade to JRTech Solutions infrared communication platform within all of our stores due to their advanced features and unparalleled battery-life," says Eddy Calderon, owner of RONA stores in Terrebonne, Pincourt and Laval, Quebec.

"After years of assessment and careful consideration of different electronic price label players within the market, it became all too evident that JRTech Solutions' Pricer ESL technology was, hands downs, the best choice," exclaims Eric Deslongchamps, owner of RONA Deslongchamps.

"Reputation and the ability to deliver a technology that can scale with our operations is the hallmark of choosing the right technology partner. JRTech Solutions and their Pricer digital shelf tags proved all of the above," cites Ray Cyr, owner of Fraser Valley Buidling Supplies in British Columbia. "JRTech's electronic labels will not only help us automate our price changes across all of our stores but facilitate the restocking of shelves, digitize our inventory cycle counts, and more."

"With dozens of RONA affiliated dealer stores and over 400 hardware stores already installed with our label technology since 2008, we have proven time and again that we meet the needs of Canadian hardware retailers," says Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "No other solution compares with our future-proof capabilities of click-n-collect, geopositioning, stock replenishment and four-fold proven battery life. Combined with our custom plastic mounting solutions and our dozens of point-of-sale integrations, we not only make it easy for hardware retailers to clearly see the value-proposition of our turnkey smart label solution, but we do so for all retailers across every retail vertical."

About JRTech Solutions Inc.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf Labels in North America, involved in over 900 store installations with over 13 million labels installed since 2008. For further information, visit www.jrtechsolutions.com .

About Pricer

Pricer AB is a leadin global technology company serving the rapidly growing smart retail market with in-store digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Through electronic shelf labels, advanced technology, such as optical wireless communication and AI, and continuous innovation, Pricer offers the foundation for in-store communication and efficiency. The industry leading Pricer platform delivers benefits from 30 years of deployment experience and is fast, robust, interconnectable and scalable. Pricer was founded in Sweden in 1991 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com .

