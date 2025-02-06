MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - TIMBER MART, Canada's largest member-owned national buying group with hundreds of dealers located across the country, has joined forces with JRTech Solutions to introduce electronic shelf label (ESL) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) inventory scanning robotic technology to its member stores. This initiative aims to help dealers streamline operations, enhance pricing accuracy, and adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape.

The timing of TIMBER MART's decision is critical as independent retailers face fluctuating exchange rates, labour constraints, and shifting supply costs. By implementing JRTech Solutions' advanced infrared-powered Pricer ESL cloud system, members can react quickly to market changes while reducing manual workloads and operational inefficiencies. In addition, JRTech's inventory scanning robotics powered by Brain Corp's Brain OS AI system can help members reduce stock outs through automatic gap detection.

"TIMBER MART is committed to providing its dealers with innovative solutions that improve efficiency and customer service," said Bruce Peck, National Merchandising Manager at TIMBER MART. "By offering JRTech Solutions' ESL suite of technology into our network, we are ensuring that our members have the tools they need to stay competitive and operate more effectively."

With JRTech Solutions' platform, TIMBER MART members will benefit from:

Real-Time Price Updates : Ensuring accurate pricing through seamless store system integration.

: Ensuring accurate pricing through seamless store system integration. Operational Efficiency : Reducing time spent on manual price adjustments, stock replenishment, cycle counts, and inventory management, allowing staff to focus on higher value tasks.

: Reducing time spent on manual price adjustments, stock replenishment, cycle counts, and inventory management, allowing staff to focus on higher value tasks. Improved Customer Experience : Providing clear, accurate pricing, inventory, and product information at the shelf as well as shopper guidance through geopositioning.

: Providing clear, accurate pricing, inventory, and product information at the shelf as well as shopper guidance through geopositioning. Sustainability Gains: Eliminating paper tags and reducing environmental waste.

"We are proud to partner with TIMBER MART in bringing our ESL technology, AI inventory management solutions, and more to their members," said Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "This agreement will drive a technological shift within the TIMBER MART banner, offering members the tools to tackle today's challenges and a platform to expand their operations more effectively in the future."

JRTech Solutions is set to launch the transformative power of their technology suite for TIMBER MART members at the TIMBER MART National Buying Show on February 13-14, 2025.

About TIMBER MART

Founded in 1967, TIMBER MART is the largest national member-owned buying group in Canada for the true independent entrepreneur. With hundreds of members, including independent building-material and hardware retailers, commercial dealers and manufacturers located in every province across the country, TIMBER MART provides its extensive dealer network with a menu of competitive buying programs, comprehensive marketing services and personalized support to drive independent business success. For more information, visit www.timbermart.ca and www.timbermartmember.ca.

About JRTech Solutions

JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest worldwide distributor of Pricer ESLs, involved in over 1,500 store installations since 2008. JRTech Solutions is the exclusive Canadian provider of AI-powered inventory scanning robotics powered by Brain Corp for automated inventory management. For further information: www.jrtechsolutions.com

SOURCE JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

(514) 889-7114, [email protected]