MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Sexton Group Ltd, a leading North American buying group for more than 450 independent building materials dealers, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with JRTech Solutions, the foremost supplier of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) in North America. This collaboration aims to provide Sexton Group members with cutting-edge ESL technology, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience across their retail locations.

Since 2008, JRTech Solutions has been at the forefront of digital pricing solutions, specializing in the implementation of Pricer's ESL systems. With over 1,500 store installations and more than 17 million labels deployed, JRTech Solutions has a proven track record of delivering reliable and innovative solutions to the retail sector.

A key advantage of this partnership is JRTech Solutions' extensive suite of integrations with virtually all Point of Sale (POS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems within the hardware industry. This ensures a seamless integration of Pricer ESLs into existing store environments, allowing for efficient and accurate pricing management.

In addition to ESL technology, JRTech Solutions will introduce advanced retail innovations to Sexton Group members, including:

AI Inventory Scanning Robotics: Leveraging artificial intelligence to automate inventory management, reducing both manual labor and out-of-stock occurrences.





Geopositioning: Automatically determining product location within stores, improving both employee efficiency and customer satisfaction.





Cycle-Counting Application: Streamlining counting process to maintain optimal inventory levels.





: Streamlining counting process to maintain optimal inventory levels. Click-and-Collect Application: Facilitating seamless online ordering and in-store picking process for employees.

Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Collaborating with Sexton Group Ltd allows us to extend our innovative retail solutions to a broader network of hardware retailers. Our comprehensive integrations and advanced technologies are designed to meet the unique needs of the hardware industry, driving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience."

"JRTech Solutions has been a proven leader in the electronic shelf label industry, in particular, they have demonstrated their leadership in supporting hardware retailers like our own," says Jack Cammarata, Program Manager of Sexton Group Ltd.. "We look forward to working with JRTech Solutions to create value and efficiency within our network of stores".

About Sexton Group Ltd

Sexton Group Ltd is a member-owned buying group for independent building materials dealers, hardware retailers, and specialty dealers in Canada. With a focus on providing competitive purchasing programs and value-added services, Sexton Group supports its members in achieving business success. For further information, please visit: www.sextongroup.com.

About JRTech Solutions

JRTech Solutions Inc. is a privately held corporation headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest worldwide distributor of Pricer Electronic Shelf, involved in over 1,500 store installations since 2008. For further information, please visit www.jrtechsolutions.com.

SOURCE JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

(514) 889-7114, [email protected]