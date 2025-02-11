MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - JRTech Solutions has confirmed that the " Well Made Here" logo can systematically be integrated into electronic shelf labels (ESL) for products duly accredited by this non-profit organization.

JRTech Solutions Inc. is Canada's leading provider of ESLs and the world's largest distributor of Pricer electronic labels, with installations in over 700 hardware stores and home improvement centers since 2008.

" Well Made Here / Bien fait ici " was established under Canadian law on October 31, 2018, through the initiative of about a hundred manufacturers, their sales networks, and several associations in the renovation and construction sector. Its mission is to promote the manufacturing and sale of hardware and construction materials that comply with building codes and standards, with at least 51% of production costs originating from Canadian factories. Currently, over 13,000 SKUs are accredited from more than 150 factories across all regions of the country.

Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions, explained the reasoning behind this initiative: "Consumers are more eager than ever to know the origin of the products they buy. With the logo easily integrated into our electronic labels, we can streamline the distribution of this information without requiring additional efforts from manufacturers or retailers."

Richard Darveau, President and CEO of the " Well Made Here / Bien fait ici" organization, emphasized the dual focus of the program he founded: "Certainly, the 'Made Here' aspect is crucial at a time when everyone wants to support local manufacturers. However, the 'Well Made' dimension of our label is just as important in countering low-quality products that flood the market with their low prices, potentially threatening the comfort and safety of homeowners and even the value of their properties."

The implementation of this new partnership will span several weeks. Manufacturers will first need to provide universal product codes (barcodes) for all their products in a single file managed by " Well Made Here." The integration will then proceed with the consent of participating retail banners and buying groups.

It is worth noting that Canada designs and manufactures nearly all the hardware, materials, accessories, and technologies required for home construction or renovation. However, on average, only about 33% of the products on the shelves of hardware stores and home improvement centers are Canadian-made, with the remainder being primarily American, Asian, and, to a lesser extent, European products.

About Bien fait ici / Well Made Here

Bien fait ici / Well Made Here is a federally chartered non-profit organization collectively founded in October 2018 by several banners and professional associations. Bien fait ici / Well Made Here's commitment is to ensure quality housing, from the cellar to the attic, with a raison d'être to encourage the purchase of quality building materials and other items manufactured in Canada and intended for the residential market. Bien fait ici / Well Made Here's vision for the first few years is to strengthen the value chain between manufacturers, banners, and their network of hardware stores and home improvement centres to better serve consumers and building contractors. For further information: https://www.ici-here.ca/about/

About JRTech Solutions

JRTech Solutions Inc. is the leading Canadian Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) provider and the largest worldwide distributor of Pricer ESLs, involved in over 1,500 store installations since 2008. JRTech Solutions is the exclusive Canadian provider of AI-powered inventory scanning robotics powered by Brain Corp for automated inventory management. For further information: www.jrtechsolutions.ca

SOURCE JRTECH SOLUTIONS INC.

(514) 889-7114, [email protected]