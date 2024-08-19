TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) is pleased to announce that its Executive Director Rachel Pulfer has moved into a new role as the organization's first-ever President. This leadership update came into effect on August 6, 2024 after Ms.Pulfer's return from completing the Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University . Bill Killorn, who served as JHR's Interim Executive Director during Pulfer's sabbatical, has been named the new ED.

JHR is Canada's leading media development organization, having trained over 21,000 journalists globally to report on human rights ethically and objectively. Now in its 23rd year, the organization is running sector-wide programs in more than 16 countries.

Under their new remits, Ms. Pulfer will focus on JHR's growth strategy, building from the momentum of the past year under Mr. Killorn. Mr. Killorn will continue to contribute to the organization's growth, while also overseeing the organization's day-to-day operations.

"As the need for JHR's work intensifies and its global presence expands, the Board is proud that the leadership team is stepping up to steer the organization towards even greater impact and effectiveness," said Michael Cooke, Chair of the JHR Board of Directors. "Together, Rachel and Bill's dynamic partnership will guide us into this new chapter and strengthen our efforts in promoting press freedom and human rights."

"Journalists for Human Rights grew 10x over the past 12 years, but the job description of Executive Director remained largely the same," said Ms. Pulfer. "This new leadership structure allows me, as President, to lean into growth, while Bill can continue to do the amazing job he's been doing, and be formally recognized for it, in the role of Executive Director."

"It is an honour to work for an organization like JHR with colleagues around the world who are committed to progressive change. I look forward to continuing to support our team in the incredible work they do day in and day out," said Mr. Killorn.

Ms. Pulfer has served as JHR's Executive Director since October 2011. Mr. Killorn has served as its Deputy Director since March 2020, and as Interim Executive Director since July 2023. Over the last 12 years, the organization expanded its scope of operations from one continent to four. This included adapting JHR's innovative community-led model of media development work overseas to successful programming on Indigenous and then BIPOC rights in Canada, working to help journalists in Canada and across 12 countries in Africa and the Middle East combat misinformation and disinformation during the global pandemic and beyond, moving into the Middle East and North Africa in the wake of the Arab Spring, and safely evacuating and resettling over 2000 Afghans from Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban in August 2021.

Under Ms. Pulfer's leadership, with a significant assist from Mr. Killorn's, JHR has won several awards acknowledging the impact of its programs, including the Michener-Baxter Award for Exceptional Service to Canadian Journalism in 2022.

