ST. JOHN'S, NL, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Dr. John Haggie, Newfoundland and Labrador Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs, released a joint statement:

"Together, we have finalized a new Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) agreement. This ten-year agreement will provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across Newfoundland and Labrador for their local infrastructure priorities.

Infrastructure investments are essential to support communities where Canadians live, work, and raise their families. CCBF has supported a wide range of major infrastructure projects in Newfoundland and Labrador such as:

$1,383,005 million to upgrade 360 metres of Archibald Drive in the Town of Paradise with storm sewer, curb/gutter, asphalt and sidewalks;

to upgrade 360 metres of Archibald Drive in the Town of Paradise with storm sewer, curb/gutter, asphalt and sidewalks; $26,804 to supply and install amour stone to stabilize existing breakwater in the Town of Chapel Arm ; and,

to supply and install amour stone to stabilize existing breakwater in the ; and, $71,749 to supply and install rubber surfacing to enhance accessibility at the Cobb's Pond Rotary Park at the Town of Gander.

With this deal, communities in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive over $168.7 million in CCBF funding over the next five years.

Upgrading municipal infrastructure that people rely on is an important part of addressing the housing crisis. Growing communities need affordable homes as well as infrastructure such as modern water and wastewater systems, public transit, and recreation centres that support this growth.

We are proud to renew this agreement that will create and support public infrastructure that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians need."

Quick facts

Across Canada , the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $2.4 billion a year across Canada to over 3600 communities through 19 different project categories that include public transit, highways, local roads and bridges, recreation, community energy systems and water infrastructure.

a year across to over 3600 communities through 19 different project categories that include public transit, highways, local roads and bridges, recreation, community energy systems and water infrastructure. Over the first five years of the agreement, Newfoundland and Labrador will receive over $168.7 million , including $32.1 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

and will receive over , including in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The CCBF supports infrastructure projects that help bolster housing supply. It is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The renewed CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase Canada's housing supply.

