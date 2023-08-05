GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors, and the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, issued the following statement on the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Canada ratification vote:

"Tonight, we received formal notice that the membership of the ILWU Canada has voted in favour of the deal negotiated on July 30. The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association and the ILWU Canada have now both ratified the agreement.

This is good news for the employer, the union, and the many workers and businesses across Canada that rely on our BC ports.

Collective bargaining is hard work. But it is how the best, most resilient deals are made. Thank you to the parties for their commitment to that process, and to the federal mediators and the Canada Industrial Relations Board for supporting the parties in their negotiations.

This dispute caused serious disruption to our supply chains, risking our strong international reputation as a reliable trading partner. We do not want to be back here again. Minister O'Regan has directed federal officials to review how a disruption on this scale unfolded, so that in future we can provide greater stability for the workers and businesses across Canada that depend on our BC ports. We will have more to say on this soon."

